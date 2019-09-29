The South Dakota Board of Regents reports that 2019 fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down three percent in full-time equivalent students.
The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students — based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system — was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8. Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students under last year.
In contrast to these system enrollment trends, Dakota State University at Madison reported growth of 1.26 percent in its full-time equivalent students.
“South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college. South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”
South Dakota’s public university system headcount enrollment 1999-2019 fall term
1999 26,616
2000 27,134
2001 28,446
2002 29,533
2003 29,716
2004 29,844
2005 30,720
2006 30,901
2007 32,148
2008 32,943
2009 33,779
2010 36,440
2011 36,103
2012 36,430
2013 36,365
2014 36,532
2015 36,439
2016 36,531
2017 36,662
2018 35,737
2019 34,520
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.