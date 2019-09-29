The South Dakota Board of Regents reports that 2019 fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down three percent in full-time equivalent students.

The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students — based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system — was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8. Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students under last year.

In contrast to these system enrollment trends, Dakota State University at Madison reported growth of 1.26 percent in its full-time equivalent students.

“South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college. South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”

South Dakota’s public university system headcount enrollment 1999-2019 fall term

1999 26,616

2000 27,134

2001 28,446

2002 29,533

2003 29,716

2004 29,844

2005 30,720

2006 30,901

2007 32,148

2008 32,943

2009 33,779

2010 36,440

2011 36,103

2012 36,430

2013 36,365

2014 36,532

2015 36,439

2016 36,531

2017 36,662

2018 35,737

2019 34,520

