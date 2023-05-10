The body of a man found floating in the Missouri River has been identified after 46 years thanks to the diligent efforts of the South Dakota Attorney General's Office and current forensic technology.
The body was found on Aug. 9, 1976, floating in the Missouri River eight miles east of Farm Island near Pierre, according to a news release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.
The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and there was no identification on the person, the release states. Partial fingerprints were obtained from the individual, but without a potential subject to compare them to, no match could be made.
Attorney General Marty Jackley stated in the release that an autopsy was conducted which resulted in a probable cause of death by drowning and there is no further evidence of foul play.
Ultimately, all efforts to identify the individual which were available to law enforcement at the time had failed and he was buried at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre as “Unknown Man”. Throughout the years, the gravesite was tended to by Gertrude Stone of Pierre and then later by her daughter, Cheryl Stone, also of Pierre, the release states.
Pierre Police Department Detective Trevor Swanson reopened the cold case in 2020. A permit was obtained from a judge to exhume the remains of the unidentified individual, which were disinterred on Oct. 8, 2021 so samples could be collected to obtain a DNA profile.
During a speaking event at the gravesite at Riverside Cemetary in Pierre, Swanson said he knew a lot of law enforcement agencies and investigators put a lot of time and effort into the case in 1976, including his own grandfather, who is a retired Division of Criminal Investigation agent.
Detective Swanson started work as a Special Agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation in 2022, but he remained assigned to the case.
With assistance from the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, the unidentified individual’s DNA profile was compared to results found in genetic genealogy databases which resulted in a potential match for 39-year-old Stephen Earl Boice, whose last known address was Seattle, WA, the release states.
During the speaking event, Jackley said the amazing part of this story isn't so much the work of law enforcement but how Gertrude and Cheryl Stone tended to the gravesite all these years.
"So for 46, almost 47 years, the Stones have come to the cemetery paying respects and taking care of Stephen Boice's grave. I think that's amazing – that type of dedication. I just want to, on behalf of law enforcement, thank you for that," Jackley said.
"There is no ongoing investigation at this point. The initial autopsy had indicated no foul play. Some additional work, including with the state of Kansas, has reaffirmed that it was a horrible drowning accident," he said.
Investigators obtained a fingerprint card that had been collected from Stephen on Feb.15, 1962, which they compared to the fingerprints collected from the unidentified individual and determined they were made by the same person.
Investigators contacted Stephen’s closest living relatives, informed them of efforts to identify the body, and delivered the death notification. At their request, Stephen’s remains were reinterred last fall at Riverside Cemetery. The internment ceremony was attended by members of the Attorney General’s Office, law enforcement, and the Pierre Police Department Chaplin, the release states.
A permanent headstone marker was placed at the gravesite in April..
“I want to thank everyone who spent so much time on this case,” Jackley said. “Thanks to them, this family now has some closure about what happened to their loved one.”
For Cheryl Stone, the connection to the case is more personal.
"I was around when this gentleman was found back in the mid 70s and I want to thank everyone that was involved in getting his identity. This is a day that I thought may never come where we would know who he was. So anyone that touched this case in any manner, I give you my sincere thank you," Stone said.
"I also have to give a special thank you to Special Agent Swanson, who put up with my repeated inquiries about the case. He always politely and patiently responded, so thank you. I appreciate that very much. Lastly, I wanna acknowledge my mother who started taking care of the grave site, placing flowers at it Memorial Day, along with other family members here.
She would have been 99 years old on this very day," Stone said.
The Division of Criminal Investigation and the state Forensic Lab are part of the Attorney General’s Office.
