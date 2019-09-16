The body of a man from Sioux Falls was recovered in Lake Oahe by Pierre Fire Department's Rescue Squad and Dive Team on Saturday morning, Sept. 14, after an empty boat was seen circling, Fire Chief Ian Paul said Monday.
The call came in at 10:21 a.m., Saturday.
The rescue team soon was on the lake and “witnessed a fishing boat that was under power and motoring in a circle with no occupant on board,” Paul said in a news release. “The boat was eventually stopped and returned to shore.”
The rescue team started a “scan and grid search” where the boat was found and the sonar scan “showed a location of interest in approximately 20 feet of water,” Paul said. “The Pierre Dive Team deployed a diver and did recover a deceased adult male.”
The man was not from the Pierre area and “showed a Sioux Falls address on record,” Paul said. His name was not released Monday .
The investigation into his death continues, Paul said.
Assisting in the recovery of the body were the state Game Fish & Parks, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and the state Highway Patrol.
Paul said the Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad covers land and water rescue for a large portion of our area,” Paul said.
