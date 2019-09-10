Oahe Child Development Center is hosting a Head Start Book Drive until Sept. 30 to collect books for its enrolled children to take home to reinforce literacy skills and encourage reading by the family in the home. “We are looking for gently used books for children ages zero through five,” said Sue Glodt, director Oahe Child Development. Drop books off at the center, 2307 E. Capitol, Pierre. Doors are open from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
