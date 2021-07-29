The South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour held its final stop of the summer this week, as the SDGA Junior Championship Tournament was held at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon on Monday and Tuesday.

Pierre T.F. Riggs was well represented, with five entrants in the two-day tournament. Nicklaus Bothun led the way with a first place finish after earning a score of 154, which was one stroke better than the score of teammate Sawyer Sonnenschein. Luke Olson placed eighth with a score of 158, while Jack Bartlett had a score of 164. Lincoln Houska rounded out the local competitors by earning a score of 166.

The local golfers who saw action in the SDGA Junior Tournament will have some time to fine tune their game before practice for the high school season starts on Aug. 9. The first tournament for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team is scheduled for Aug. 16 at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

