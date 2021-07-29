The South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour held its final stop of the summer this week, as the SDGA Junior Championship Tournament was held at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon on Monday and Tuesday.
Pierre T.F. Riggs was well represented, with five entrants in the two-day tournament. Nicklaus Bothun led the way with a first place finish after earning a score of 154, which was one stroke better than the score of teammate Sawyer Sonnenschein. Luke Olson placed eighth with a score of 158, while Jack Bartlett had a score of 164. Lincoln Houska rounded out the local competitors by earning a score of 166.
The local golfers who saw action in the SDGA Junior Tournament will have some time to fine tune their game before practice for the high school season starts on Aug. 9. The first tournament for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team is scheduled for Aug. 16 at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.