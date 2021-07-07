Agar’s Merv Bouchie and Pierre’s Dean Heymans were elected to the South Dakota Golfer’s Association in an announcement made by the SDGA on June 30.
Bouchie was a multi-sport athlete at Agar High School, but golf was not one of them. He took up the game while attending Huron College, and was a scratch player within a few years. In 1971, Bouchie began his career in golf when he was hired to manage Memorial Golf Course in Huron. He then managed Meadowbrook Golf Course, now Broadland Creek Golf Course, in Huron before becoming the head golf professional at Mitchell’s Lakeview Golf Course in 1996. After retiring from Lakeview in 2007, Bouchie was elected to serve on the South Dakota Golf Association board of directors, a position he held for 11 years, including two terms as president. Bouchie lives in Mitchell.
Heymans enjoyed a 45-year career as a golf course superintendent at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. Starting as an assistant in 1974, Heymans became the head superintendent in 1977. He is a founding member of the South Dakota Chapter of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, and is a mentor to aspiring golf course maintenance professionals. Heymans’s most impressive accomplishment is nursing Hillsview Golf Course back to health after the devastating Missouri River Flooding that caused the course to be closed for two years. Heymans lives in Pierre.
Other golfers elected to the SDGA Hall of Fame include Brookings’ Tedd Evans, Tea’s Rod Garrison and Yankton’s Steve Weiland. An induction ceremony will be held September 20 at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Sioux Falls, which is home of the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame. The SDGA Three-Person Challenge will be held earlier in the day at Elmwood Golf Course. You can register for that tournament at https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3094124.
Including this year’s class, there have been 69 members enshrined in the SDGA Hall of Fame since its inception in 1977. A complete list of members can be found at www.sdga.com.
