bridge crash

This photo was taken about 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1 from the Pierre side of the John C. Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River, looking toward the Fort Pierre side. The car on the right had veered into the bridge divider when the 17-year-old boy driving reached for his drink. A juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

 Photo submitted by reader

A 17-year-old boy was driving a sedan Sunday night, Nov. 1 from Pierre to Fort Pierre across the John C. Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River when he crashed into the divider in the four-lane roadway.

According to Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz, the boy was “reaching for his drink when he veered across the lane.”

There was no indication of alcohol being involved, Walz said.

A passenger, also a juvenile, was transported to Avera St. Mary’s for minor injuries.

The boy was cited for careless driving, Walz told the Capital Journal via email.

According to the account of a reader who saw the crash scene and provided a photo, it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m., about an hour after sunset.

