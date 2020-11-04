A 17-year-old boy was driving a sedan Sunday night, Nov. 1 from Pierre to Fort Pierre across the John C. Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River when he crashed into the divider in the four-lane roadway.
According to Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz, the boy was “reaching for his drink when he veered across the lane.”
There was no indication of alcohol being involved, Walz said.
A passenger, also a juvenile, was transported to Avera St. Mary’s for minor injuries.
The boy was cited for careless driving, Walz told the Capital Journal via email.
According to the account of a reader who saw the crash scene and provided a photo, it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m., about an hour after sunset.
