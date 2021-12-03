A $100,000 donation on Monday to the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area will go toward an endowment the club took on last year with a 3-to-1 matching challenge.
“It won’t be touched, and we’ll be able to use the interest for operating, for programming down the road,” Director Becky Spoehr said. “But for the meantime, we won’t be touching that money.”
The purpose of the endowment is to create financial support for the future, Spoehr said, to make sure the club is financially stable in the long term.
“It doesn’t go specifically to our operating budget for paying staff and getting supplies and program,” Spoehr said. “It will go towards the endowment, which is kind of a security blanket for us for the years to come. It just helps build that interest so we can pull the interest from the endowment to use. And we can use that then on programs and the needs within the club.”
Pierre resident Jim Mollison made the $100,000 donation, stopping by the club Monday to drop off the check. Mollison and his late wife, Susan, have been some of the biggest financial supporters of the Boys and Girls Club over the past several years, Spoehr said in a Wednesday email.
“I would say that Becky is a good reason for wanting to get involved because of the magnificent job, and I can only put it that way, she’s done a magnificent job of bringing the precepts and the missions and goals of Boys and Girls Club (of America),” Mollison told the Capital Journal. “She’s really consolidated all of those goals and missions into this program here and she’s done such a good job with it that the desire to help out has really been an important thing for us. And so I want to continue it and continue it in mine and my wife’s name because she was very interested in seeing that it succeed in Pierre.”
Spoehr said Mollison has been an excellent supporter not just of the Boys and Girls Club but of the Pierre community at large, including the South Dakota Discovery Center and the Capital City Campus.
“Jim Mollison has been absolutely fantastic,” Spoehr said. “A huge supporter of the club for the last decade. I mean, he’s been involved for a long time.”
The endowment, which Spoehr called the “3-to-1 challenge” because of its matching ratio, began with a $1 million donation by Brookings resident Dale Larson and a $500,000 donation by Pierre residents Scott and Julia Jones, challenging the club to raise another $500,000.
Spoehr said the most obvious project the club could pull from the endowment to fund in the near future is remodeling the floor of the club’s gym, which she estimated was constructed in the 1980s.
“The old part of the building is the gym, and so that’s one of the things that we do need to have our focus on,” Spoehr said. “When we have multiple people using our facility they can run through the city, but that’s the next big project that we’d like to tackle.”
Ultimately, though, Spoehr said keeping fees for programming sensible and providing enrichment for the club’s children is most important.
“We want to be able to keep fees reasonable for our families, provide quality programs and keep providing opportunities for the youth that come to the club,” Spoehr said.
Mollison said he and Susan saw investing in Pierre’s future generations as the best way to help a city he said has been good to them over the past four decades.
“If you can help the next generation, you’re actually making an investment in it,” Mollison said. “And Pierre had been very, very good to both of us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.