As Lauren Forsch addressed about 30 children from the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area on Tuesday morning, she talked about the interconnectedness of food. It’s a theme that would simmer for the rest of the morning.
“You guys would not be able to understand what we do at this restaurant if you didn’t understand what they do at the farm,” she said.
Forsch is co-owner of Boat House Barbecue & Grill at Spring Creek, and she’s also the Chef de Cuisine there. She was speaking at Venner Farm, about 16 miles north of Pierre. It was the first stop of a two-part field trip that began at the farm and ended at the restaurant. The morning illustrated for members of the Boys & Girls Club a farm-to-table connection that can sometimes be easy to overlook.
Throughout the morning adults explained food-related concepts to the children, but the children also explored on their own, scraping the ground to see what carrots look like, for instance, when they’re first growing. And once the children arrived at the restaurant they handled eggs, vegetables and other foods that started on the farm.
The Venners’ farm, as its website notes, began selling certified organic grains in 2004. Denise Venner said they follow organic procedures in growing vegetables as well, though they don’t have the certification. As children moved from station to station at the farm on Tuesday, learning about different crops, animals, and procedures, Mark and Denise Venner described procedures beyond the growing.
In one of the fields, Mark Venner was discussing grain, explaining that it will ultimately be trucked and sold to people in nearby states such as North Dakota and Nebraska and sometimes as far as Oregon.
He later explained that semi-truck loads of organic grain – about 25 tons – aren’t possible to sell in South Dakota due to an absence of licensed organic facilities. The vegetables, handled by Denise Venner, can more frequently be sold locally.
“Her goal is to get her organic products into smaller spaces, like Lauren’s restaurant,” he said. “She also takes a little bit of the wheat that I grow and puts it in smaller bags and sells it to people across the counter at Farmers’ Market and places like that.”
Meanwhile, Denise Venner was introducing the children to vegetables by reaching right down into the soil.
“You gently pull it up,” she said, “and that’s a beet.”
After the sessions, Mark Venner considered the importance of the morning’s events.
“I think it adds a lot of character to us as people if we take the time to understand the work that goes into putting that food on people’s plates,” he said. “And that goes beyond just the farm.”
But Mark Venner still plunged deeply, during his presentations, into what happens on the farm.
“We are organic,” he said to the children. “That means we don’t use chemicals on our products. We control weeds in other ways. We don’t think chemicals are good for us on our food.”
He explained how, without chemicals, he works to keep the weeds away.
“One way we try to beat the weeds is by planting the seeds really close together,” he said. “The other way is, we do crop rotation.”
He touched on tillage, too, as a way to discourage weeds.
The Boys & Girls Club members who came to the farm and restaurant were in third through fifth grade. At the end of the morning, children reflected on what they especially enjoyed.
“I liked to pick the vegetables,” said Laniya, who’s 8 years old. “And then you get to wash them off.” Jani, who’s 9, focused on the later stages, explaining that she liked to help prepare the food later on.
For Forsch, the same sorts of memories that Laniya and Jani described linger from her childhood.
“I remember my grandfather didn’t just show me how to cook,” she said after the children left, noting that her grandfather handed her a spatula and other kitchen tools. Forsch recalls her whole family planning meals and talking about food and recipes – and she discovered that the process sparked connections.
“I found that food brought people together,” she said. “The older I got, the more I fell in love with how it did that.”
Forsch said she purchases food from the Venner Farm and from other local farms as she goes about her work at the restaurant.
Rhea Dyk, program director for the Boys & Girls Club, collaborated with Lori Langdeaux, a parent-representative for the Boys & Girls Club who also works at the Boat House, in initiating the farm-to-table field trip. She said the trip was a new one for the Boys & Girls Club.
“That’s my unique twist on being the program director,” she said. She added that she was striving “to make experiences that I wanted as a child attending the Boys & Girls Club and what I want my son to (experience) as a child attending the Boys & Girls Club.”
Denise Venner said, too, that awareness of what – and who – stands behind food production strikes particularly strong chords in the wake of COVID 19.
“I’m thinking of COVID and how even adults woke up to the reality that grocery stores don’t always have food,” she said, pointing out that people began, for the first time in a long time, to think about the “supply chain” of people who produce that food.
“There’s so much of a disconnect between the people and the land, where food comes from,” Denise Venner said.
It may take a combination of restaurateurs, farmers and eager young students to close that breach.
