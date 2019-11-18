Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area faces higher transportation costs

In September 2019, River City Transit raised its rates to bus youth to after school care programs such as the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area and the YMCA.
The rates went from $15 per month per family to $2 per day per child.
According to Mary Turner, Capital Area Counseling Services board member, many parents are struggling to absorb this additional cost. Capital Area Counseling Services is subsidizing the additional rate hike for now.
Not every parent has the ability to leave their work to transport their child to a safe after school program. Therefore, the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is participating in Giving Tuesday on December 3 to Give Kids a Ride.
The Boys & Girls Club promotes good citizenship, healthy lifestyle and academic success. Nationally, 97 percent of all club members will graduate from high school.
American State Bank, Capital Area Counseling Services board members and First National Bank have provided a match to help with transportation costs for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area youth. To give, visit the Boys & Girls of the Capital Area website of www.BGCCAPAREA.org, call 605-295-4166, or send a gift to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area at 117 N. Central, Pierre, South Dakota 57501.
