For Jordan Morley, helping students not all that much younger than she is opens a panoply of possibilities.
“Since you’re so close to them in age range, they really look up to you,” she said. “So it really helps when you can show off that positive behavior to them. When you’re losing in a game, you don’t throw a fit because your team is losing.”
Morley, 20, a lead youth development specialist for the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, has worked for the Club for about five years. She relishes the work.
Morley is among 16 youth development specialists at the Club, and officials say the Club could hire at least a couple of additional specialists this summer. They also note a larger need for the fall – all at a time when the pay for other sorts of area jobs is rising, and the amount of activities outside of work attracting prospective young staff members also appears to be growing.
“The problem we’ve had in the last five to 10 years is that kids are involved in a ton of activities,” said Samson Boutchee, the Club’s director of operations for about four years.
Director Becky Spoehr also underscored the hiring challenge.
“It is challenging because we may not be as competitive as fast-food restaurants,” said Spoehr, who’s served for nearly 14 years as director. “However, I think there is passion there, still, to serve youth.”
Youth development specialists work part-time – though the hours tend to grow in the summer – and they earn $12 an hour. The work involves, among other things, planning and leading club activities and working closely with children at the club.
Spoehr mentioned, too, that the Boys & Girls Club participates in the Teens as Teachers program, run by the South Dakota Youth Foundation, which can offer opportunities to young staff members. According to the South Dakota Youth Foundation’s website, the program “provides opportunities for older youth to be teachers and mentors to younger students while earning a scholarship for post-secondary education.”
The youth development specialist position at the Boys & Girls Club does not require particular credentials or experience, but Spoehr noted some important qualities.
“We want people here who want to engage with kids and build a relationship with them,” Spoehr said. “As far as their role, it’s leading them in activities and making sure they’re having fun.”
“And keeping them safe,” added Boutchee. He said the ages for youth development specialists at the Club currently range from 16 to 21. The minimum age allowed is 16.
During the summer, the roles of the staff members at the Boys & Girls Club tend to take new shapes, as activities become even more hands-on than during the school year.
“We try to keep them as active and as busy with their hands as possible,” Program Director Rhea Dyk said. “The goal behind the summer is to keep them active and to keep their brains moving without them knowing that they’re still working.”
Dyk is in her first year of service with the Club – she began last August – but she’s worked for more than a decade with children who have special needs. She did much of that work, she explained, as a behavioral aide for the Stanley County School District.
One of Dyk’s tasks, as she works with the youth development specialists at the Club, is to integrate technology into the activities. She said the goal at the Boys & Girls Club is not to escape technology – something she said would be impossible – but to weave it into tasks that involve thinking and physical movement.
“They’re not glued to (technology),” Dyk said of the students. “They’re at their computer, and then they go to their 3D printer. We don’t just put them in front of an Xbox or an iPad. There’s always another purpose to it.”
One type of technology staff members plan to tap this summer is the drone. The Club has a half-dozen drones ready for use that Dyk says will help students practice navigation. Club members used drones during this past school year, but this is the first summer they’ll be available.
“(Students) will learn how to navigate,” she said. “They’ll learn how to guide (the drone) and communicate with their partner.”
About 175 students from kindergarten through eighth grade are participating in summer activities this year, Boutchee said, creating a full roster of students. The schedule includes outdoor activities such as fishing along the Missouri River and swimming. It also includes participation in clubs focusing on Spanish, reading, gardening and other endeavors. Summer activities began on Tuesday and run until Aug. 12.
As staff members underlined the importance of the youth development specialists, they described how long-term relationships with children can build. Cameron Ahartz, a 20-year-old lead youth development specialist, said the gym tends to be a place where he develops rapports with students.
“There’s a certain amount of kids that I always see in there,” he said. “It’s good to see those kids over and over and again, because you get to know them. You get to know what they like to do.”
Ahartz has worked for the Club for about three years.
Boutchee said the young staff members can wield a profound influence on the children’s futures, given the amount of time that youth development specialists spend with those children.
“Some of the kids are here for three to four to five years, so they can have a lot of contact with multiple staff members,” he said.
Morley stressed the importance of trust – particularly on the cusp of a summer when students will be headed out for field trips in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Huron. Students need to trust staff members, and they also need to earn staff members’ trust.
“We know that if they’re not going to listen to us here, they’re not going to listen to us outside, either,” Morley said, stressing the importance of “building that relationship and that trust with them so we can take them places.”
For Morley and other youth development specialists, much of the trust-building is sparked by their own status as young people, and by their ability to reach students in ways that might escape older adults. But Morley noted, too, that not all students think of her as young.
“One of them called me ‘old’ the other day,” she said with a laugh. “I’m 20.”
People seeking more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, at 110 S. Ree St. in Pierre, can call 605-224-8699. They can also click on https://bgccaparea.org/.
