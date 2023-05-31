Jordan Morley works with children at Boys & Girls Club
Buy Now

Jordan Morley, a lead youth development specialist at the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, works with a group of children on a drawing project on Tuesday. It was the first day of summer activities at the club.

 Michael Neary

For Jordan Morley, helping students not all that much younger than she is opens a panoply of possibilities.

“Since you’re so close to them in age range, they really look up to you,” she said. “So it really helps when you can show off that positive behavior to them. When you’re losing in a game, you don’t throw a fit because your team is losing.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments