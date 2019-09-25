The walls of the new building for the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area are rising in Pierre near the old gym on the site where the Club has been for years, 110 Ree Street by Hyde Stadium and the high school football field.
The new building will double the Club’s square-footage in the now-gone 30-year-old steel building built and owned by the city of Pierre.
Tad Perry, the Club’s volunteer officer, provides unpaid “lay” leadership, he says.
“Every Boys & Girls Club has to have a volunteer officer,” he says.
His main jobs are recruiting other volunteers and donors.
The plan to construct a new building was finalized in December when the Pierre City Commission approved an agreement to provide $2 million in funding toward the $4.4 million project. The Club itself, through it’s “parent” nonprofit, Capital Area Counseling, pledged to give $180,000 a year for 20 years.
A federal HUD Community Development Block Grant of $770,000 obtained by the city completed the financing.
This week, Club leaders decided how to spend the construction contingency funds — set aside per normal for any big project for unknown costs — which ended up not being needed for the construction,Perry said.
It was decided to spend the money on cabinets and other furniture in the front desk area and to carpet part of the second floor, Perry said.
Learning that the construction contingency funds were available for finishing up the interior “was very good news,” Perry said.
“The city has been a tremendous partner in this and I certainly appreciate their leadership in identifying where we are on the building and construction costs and to be willing to free up some of those construction contingency funds.”
The Boys & Girls Club, part of the national network of more than 4,000 Clubs including several across South Dakota, is not just a playtime babysitting place. It’s long goal is to improve children’s character and academic performance. Studies show that kids at Boys & Girls Clubs get measurably higher grades, are much less likely to skip school and more likely to go to college than other children, Boys & Girls Club national president said in Pierre a few years ago.
There’s even a number given out that each dollar spent on a child in a Boys & Girls Club pays off 10 times more to the community.
This Club was started in 1957 in Pierre in the City Auditorium that stood next to the old City Hall downtown.
The steel building being replaced now with the new concrete walls was built about 30 years ago by the city to house the Club, which has remained in operation pretty much ever since, with some hiccups.
In 2007-2009, there was a period of “instability,” Club leaders said and a director was shown the door abruptly. In 2009 fellow nonprofit Capital Area Counseling took over as parent organization to give the Club the management it needed, operating it as one of its programs. One thing it did was make sure the local Club was chartered again with the national Boys & Girls Club nonprofit.
It’s been growing ever since,from about 40 kids a day to four times that number or more at times.
In May 2016, CAC and the Club’s leaders asked the City to add a $5 million, 10,000-square-foot addition to the planned $14.5 million, 57,000 square-foot Recreation/Events Center planned for the northeast corner of town by then-Mayor Laurie Gill.
The CAC/Club promised to raise $1 million of the added $5 million wing. The City Commission said no thanks.
Months later, city voters said no thanks to the whole idea of such a Recreation/Events center and the 16 acres donated to the city for it remain empty.
One of Mayor Steve Harding’s first moves as new mayor two years ago — along with a new outdoor swimming pool and a new water treatment plant — was to promise the Boys & Girls Club $2 million for a new building on the current site, to be attached to the current gym.
The club averaged about 145 kids a day last year during the school year, with a total annual membership — paid on sliding scale based on family income — of a little more than 600, said Director Becky Spoehr.
But this year as construction on the site meant the Club had to move to temporary quarters — First United Methodist Church for four days a week and the Discovery Center on Wednesdays — the numbers have sagged to about 120 kids a day, Spoehr said.
“But we anticipate huge growth once we get into our new building,” she told the Capital Journal. “I’m hoping that will be by August 2020.”
Perry said it could be as soon as June 2020.
“But that would be a stretch,” he said.
