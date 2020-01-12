The Five River District held its annual Boy Scout Klondike Derby, Saturday, Jan. 11, in Pierre.
“Most often, this is an outdoor event, but the Scouts took a ‘nontraditional’ approach, with the event this year, holding it indoor at the Oahe YMCA,” said David Haen, Sioux Falls, visiting district executive for Boys Scouts of America. The local Derby is big and important enough to make itself a special visit for Haen.
“This nontraditional style gave the youth a few advantages. 1. Warmth, since it was -7 degrees at registration, and 2. Use of the pool, gym and everything else the YMCA has to offer.”
Almost 20 youth from Pack 391 — Webelos, Pierre; Troop 27, Pierre, and Troop 60, Selby; along with six adult volunteer leaders from these units, attended Saturdays event. Throughout the morning, members of the troops worked on their “Citizenship in the Community” and the “Physical Fitness” merit badges. The Webelos worked on their activity pins “Building a Better World” and “Scouting Adventure.”
After lunch, some Scouts took advantage of free-time at the “Y” — swimming, basketball, racquetball, etc. At the same time, a few Scouts worked on the requirements for their “Swimming” merit badge and their “Aquanaut” activity pin.
“It was a great day for all who attended to work on requirements for their next advancement,” said Haen. “Of course, it was a great success because of the help of all the volunteer leaders who attended and helped make the activities happen.”
The local leaders of the Five River District made a point, and a role-model example, of thanking the Oahe YMCA for the use of the wonderful facility, the city of Pierre for the city maps, Lynn’s Dakatamart for the donation of bottled water, and Pizza Ranch for delivering a lunch. The leaders and Scouts also thank the community in general for supporting the Scouting Programs in the area.
For more information, and to get involved in the Scouting program, contact any local leader, visit www.siouxcouncil.org, or call Haen at 507-828-4992.
