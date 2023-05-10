Catfish

As water levels drop and temperatures rise, things are setting up nicely for a successful catfish season on the Red River of the North. 

 Brad Durick.

Boat ramps around Grand Forks should be opening any day as the Red River has gotten below flood stage.

Water levels are still dropping rapidly which is generally not good for catfishing but according to projections they will level off late this week.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments