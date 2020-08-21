Braiden McCahren, who murdered his 16-year-old T.F. Riggs High School classmate Dalton Williams with a shotgun blast in McCahren's Pierre home on Dec. 18, 2012, was released this month from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on parole.
McCahren, now 24, was convicted in September 2014 by a state court jury of second-degree murder.
On Dec. 16, 2014, state Circuit Judge John Brown sentenced him to 25 years in prison with 15 years suspended. Brown also sentenced him to 15 years for aggravated assault on Tyus Youngberg, the third classmate in the room the day of the murder.
Brown had ruled McCahren would be tried in adult circuit court rather than juvenile court because of the seriousness of the charge, its impact on the community and the families, and the lack of demonstrated remorse by McCahren.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Youngberg said the three friends were in McCahren’s home when he and McCahren began arguing over a previous paintball “incident,” and began to “wrestle around jokingly.”
McCahren walked over to get a semi-automatic shotgun, walked back into the kitchen area, pointed it at Youngberg and pulled the trigger. Youngberg heard the trigger click; the gun apparently was empty. McCahren then loaded a shell into the shotgun, pointed it again at Youngberg, who heard it click.
Youngberg said he attempted to leave the house through a sliding door, but wasn’t able to do so. He said at this point Williams was between himself and McCahren, who pulled the trigger again, hitting Williams, Youngberg told the police officer. Youngberg said he left the house and called 911.
McCahren argued at trial that he did not intend to shoot Williams.
With credit for 453 days he had served in custody awaiting trial, and under state sentencing guidelines that reduce prison time based on a defendant’s criminal history, McCahren was expected to serve about six years, Brown ruled.
In April 2016, the state Supreme Court denied an appeal by McCahren of his conviction and sentence.
In his appeal, he argued that testimony from a fellow inmate of McCahren’s in a juvenile facility about what McCahren said about the shooting, and testimony of law enforcement officers about what he said right after the shooting should be thrown out. But the high court ruled the testimony was valid.
McCahren also appealed the second-degree murder charge. He initially was charged with first-degree murder, which could have resulted in a sentence of life in prison. In his appeal, McCahren argued that the defense and the jury had not been sufficiently informed of the possibility of a second-degree murder charge and conviction. That hindered the defense's preparation and use of testimony and witnesses, McCahren argued.
The state Department of Corrections gave McCahren an “initial parole date” of Aug. 4, 2020.
In nearly all cases, if an inmate complies with prison regulations, they are released on their initial parole date without a formal review by the state Board of Pardons and Parole.
That was the process in McCahren’s case; McCahren did not have to appear before the Pardons and Parole Board before walking out of prison.
According to state prison records, he is scheduled to remain supervised on parole until June 19, 2037, when his original full sentence of 25 years expires.
Typically, the parole supervision would include that McCahren would need permission from a parole officer to leave the state, according to prison spokesman Michael Winder.
A wrongful death lawsuit filed in early 2015 by the family of Dalton Williams against Braiden McCahren and his father, Pierre attorney Lee “Kip” McCahren, has been settled, according to one of the parties involved.
The lawsuit claimed McCahren refused to give aid to Williams after shooting him, instead “walking over Dalton Williams,” and eating Williams lay dying in the same room.
McCahren’s father, Lee McCahren, also was a target of the lawsuit, which claimed he failed to supervise his son who had a “history of aggressive, reckless and delinquent conduct” and should not have been left home with access to guns.
Dalton Williams was born and grew up in Pierre and was a sophomore at Riggs High at the time of his death.
His survivors included his parents, his brother and his three sisters, his grandparents and great-grandparents, according to his obituary.
