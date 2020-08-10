The White House

President Donald Trump was interrupted during a press conference this afternoon. He later reported that Secret Service agents had shot a suspect outside The White House.

 Photo by Wiki Commons

This afternoon at The White House in Washington, D.C., while President Donald Trump was briefing the media about his recent executive orders addressing problems associated with COVID-19, a Secret Service agent entered the room to escort Trump away from the scene. 

A few minutes later, Trump returned to the podium to continue the news conference. The president said, "There was a shooting outside of the White House, seems to very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service..there was an actual shooting...the person was shot by Secret Service."

