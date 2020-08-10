This afternoon at The White House in Washington, D.C., while President Donald Trump was briefing the media about his recent executive orders addressing problems associated with COVID-19, a Secret Service agent entered the room to escort Trump away from the scene.
A few minutes later, Trump returned to the podium to continue the news conference. The president said, "There was a shooting outside of the White House, seems to very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service..there was an actual shooting...the person was shot by Secret Service."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.