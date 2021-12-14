Former executive director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program Sherry Bren told the state Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee on Tuesday that she was forced to retire and that a stipulation agreement made for the daughter of Gov. Kristi Noem was unusual.
The Associated Press reported on Sept. 27 that after the Appraiser Certification Program denied the application of Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters to become a certified residential appraiser in July 2020, Bren was summoned to a meeting that included Noem, Peters, state Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman, Bren’s supervisor, then-Noem Chief of Staff Tony Venhuizen and legal counsel for both Noem and the state Labor Department.
Bren, the AP reported, was pressured to retire after Peters received her certification last November and later stepped down after being paid a $200,000 settlement to withdraw an age discrimination complaint. Peters announced last month that she would stop working as an appraiser by the end of 2021, citing "irreparable damage" done to her business by the legislative and media inquiry.
Bren's testimony began with questions from the committee's legislators about whether South Dakota has a shortage of real estate appraisers and why, a brief outline of Bren's career in the South Dakota state government and the process of becoming a licensed appraiser.
Bren led the Appraiser Certification Program from its 1991 establishment through last summer. She said Tuesday that the July 2020 meeting at the Governor's Mansion is "a little bit of a fog" to her.
"Once I got there I was very nervous and frankly intimidated, as you can imagine," Bren said.
Bren added that Noem started the meeting with a statement that she knew South Dakota was the hardest state in which to obtain an appraiser's license, and that she intended to get to the bottom of it.
At the heart of the hearing was Peters' "stipulation document," the nature of which Bren said she had not experienced "prior to summer last year."
"So the stipulation document that this committee received was not normal practice?" state Rep. Linda Duba, D-Dist. 15, asked Bren. "That was an exception to what you've described as a normal process to help someone become certified? Is that a correct statement?"
"Yes, I've not had any experience with a stipulation agreement that would basically not be within the recognized upgrade procedures and would offer a third opportunity for review," Bren said.
Noem spokesperson Ian Fury pushed back on Bren's claims in a Tuesday email a few hours after Bren finished her testimony.
"Truth matters," Fury began. "Today, the media breathlessly ran with a claim by Ms. Sherry Bren that there had never been a 'stipulation agreement' prior to Ms. Kassidy Peters’ case. The only problem? That claim was false. Worse, Ms. Bren uttered this false claim under oath. Worse yet, when given an opportunity to clarify, Ms. Bren doubled down on the falsehood."
Fury linked in the email to a redacted Labor Department stipulation agreement from May 2017 onto which Bren had been courtesy copied. State Rep. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Dist. 9, brought up that document after a break in Tuesday's meeting, asking Bren to clarify whether it could contradict her previous testimony.
Bren replied that the 2017 stipulation agreement had to do with the case of a new applicant rather than an upgrade applicant.
“Once a case goes to hearing, then these documents are outside of my authority or control,” Bren said. “And it would not be the same thing as we are talking about today. This is a new applicant, went to hearing, and a stipulation agreement was issued by the department.”
Bren added that despite being courtesy copied on the document, she did not remember the particular case referenced in the 2017 stipulation agreement.
Steinhauer would later in the meeting make a motion to request the state Labor Department present a report to the Legislature by the beginning of the third week of the 2022 legislative session involving five items related to appraisal licensing, two of those items being recommendations for a change in pay for reviewers of submitted appraisals for certification and thoughts on how to engage "inactive" appraisers to come out of retirement or assist in the process for beginners. The motion passed unanimously.
Steinhauer told the Capital Journal that Bren's testimony provided "more opportunity for some areas to improve in the department."
State Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Dist. 15, commended Bren as "brave" and "courageous" for coming forth to give her Tuesday testimony.
"The question really is, did the governor intervene on a family member's behest because of a failed attempt to become an appraiser, was a state employee fired as a result of that intervention and was the state of South Dakota left on the hook for $217,000 as a result of these actions," Nesiba told the Capital Journal. "And I think Mrs. Bren was brave today to answer as many questions as she could, but there were multiple times where she had to consult with her counsel to find out that she couldn't actually answer the question. And I don't think we're really going to get to the bottom of this or to clear the air unless that non-disparagement clause is eliminated."
Nesiba said the committee or the legislature needs to have a conversation about such clauses and their relationship to the legislative and executive branches of South Dakota's government.
