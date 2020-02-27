The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 27 Preservation, Rehabilitation, and Replacement Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) - totaling approximately $14 million - to local governments at their meeting today in Pierre.
Grant recipients are the counties of Stanley, Aurora, Beadle (2), Bon Homme, Brookings, Butte (3), Davison, Day, Hamlin, Lake, Lawrence (2), Marshall, Mellette and Spink. Grant recipients are also the cities of Belle Fourche, Huron, Mitchell, Sioux Falls (4), Spearfish, and Watertown.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation received 41 applications totaling $29.3 million in project costs. Six cities submitted nine applications and 19 counties submitted 32 applications.
Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds, and have three years to expend the grant. In order to receive a grant, counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan.
The $15 million BIG program was created in 2015. It is funded through $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees and $8 million from the S.D. Dept. of Transportation.
The next round of BIG program applications are due Aug. 1, 2020, for the preliminary engineering category.
