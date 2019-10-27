Rolling lines, like the hills in Pierre’s landscape, and to compliment the now year-old Helmsley Center’s motif, will now lead St. Mary’s Avera Hospital employees and potential visitors on a short cut across a foot bridge.
A crane from A-G-E Corporation Contractors placed a new footbridge extending from the parking lot just west of the hospital Friday morning Oct. 25, shortening the distance to travel to the entrance for employees and other guests.
A 110-ton Krup crane rolled in early in the morning. It extended its loading tip upwards and its crew attached a counterbalance designed to keep the crane upright while balancing and lifting the new wood and metal bridge.
With the rigging crew’s lines attached and taut to the bridge from the crane, the crane slowly elevated the bridge from its transport flatbed truck. The truck pulled slowly away from underneath the now free, not-swinging, bridge. Two riggers, using ropes, guided the bridge as the crane deliberately moved the bridge into the gap space above the storm water drainage in between the parking lot west and the hospital.
With the landing piers already in place, it was just a matter of getting the heavy walkway into place and lowering it to be secured.
Without so much as a hiccup, crane operator Reed Finch, along with riggers Austin Collins and Sam Williams, under supervision of A-G-E vice president Andy Johnson, who also doubled as part time rigger and lumberjack, gently guided the structure into a spot where it fit like it grew there.
An Avera vice president, Karl Richards, was outside to watch the bridge being set into place.
“I like the rolling hills,” Richards said talking about the bridge’s artwork. “It is like the Helmsley Project motif inside.”
Once everyone with a hardhat was set and lines were taut, the whole process barely took 10 minutes.
“We were pushing to make sure it gets done this year,” said Richards. “It’s taken a little time, but it’s finally here and we are happy.”
