Bridging the Gap - study through fun at the Discovery Center

The STEM Savvy group from the South Dakota Discovery Center will host its fourth Teen Science Cafe for middle school students, Oct. 10.
The event, called “Bridging the Gap,” is about bridge design and engineering. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., participants will learn about different science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) professions.
“We have a guest speaker, Hadly Eisenbeisz, from the South Dakota Department of Transportation in bridge design,” said Mesa Winder, with the South Dakota Discovery Center. “This cafe will feature fun hands-on activities, free food, and lots of learning opportunities.”
“This is Pierre's fourth teen science cafe since our group was started last fall,” saind Winder. “We host a new cafe about a different topic every three months. The team is led by teens in the Pierre area and overseen by Rhea Waldman from the South Dakota Discovery Center.”
“Our first cafe, December of last year, was titled ‘Pole to Pole’ and focused on the north and south poles. The guest speaker, Anne Lewis from the SD Discovery Center, spoke about her visit to the South Pole,” said Winder. “Our second cafe, March 28, focused on dark matter. Deb Wolf from the Sanford Underground Research facility presented it. Our most recent cafe, June 13, had guest speakers Sam Critzer and Eric Graack, who spoke about neuroscience.”
Our group is mostly funded from outside grants, and the SD Discovery Center volunteers space for us. The event is free, but there is a limit of 30 students. We ask that individuals, not large groups, sign up. The event is at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Attendees must register at www.sd-discovery.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.