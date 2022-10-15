Barnett tapped as GM for electric association
The South Dakota Rural Electric Association Board of Directors has selected SD Secretary of State Steve Barnett of Pierre as its new general manager.
Barnett is expected to assume his duties before the end of the year.
He earned a master's in business administration from the University of Sioux Falls and has held positions within the South Dakota Republican Party, Wells Fargo and U.S. Sen. John Thune's office. Barnett served two terms as state auditor.
Yankton driver wins snow plow contest
Nathan Loecker of Yankton took first place during Wednesday's South Dakota Department of Transportation Snowfighter Roadeo in Pierre.
Loecker was among 20 state finalists involving state snow plow truck drivers. The event is a competition held between hundreds of drivers to learn and apply their skills behind the wheel of a plow to prepare for winter.
Loecker scored 1,700 out of a possible 2,000 points.
Keith Palo from Hayit took second; Curt Theisen of Sioux Falls, third; Sam Spence of Kadoka, fourth; and Luke Neville of Philip, fifth.
SD Well Drillers offering scholarships
South Dakota Well Drillers Association is offering five scholarships totaling $10,000.
There will be one scholarship for $4,000, another for $3,000 and three for $1,000.
Applicants must live in South Dakota or have a relative employed by a member company. They must also have graduated from a South Dakota high school and be a full-time student who has completed his or her freshman year at an accredited South Dakota university or technical school.
Applicants must be majoring in water well/groundwater industry. Areas of study include engineering, geology, hydro-geology, environmental or earth sciences, water conservation, pump installation/plumbing, geo-thermal or sustainability.
Applications can be obtained by emailing Dennis Duvall, committee chairman, at dennis@dakotaenv.com. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.
Poetry Society seeks laureate candidates
The South Dakota State Poetry Society Board of Directors will accept South Dakota Poet Laureate applications from Nov. 1-30.
Individuals must personally apply for the position. No third-party applications will be considered.
The Poet Laureate celebrates and promotes poetry reading and writing across the state by initiating programs, projects and activities that help accomplish these goals. The Poet Laureate of South Dakota does not receive a stipend for their service.
The SDSPS Board will hold interviews in January and follow up with its recommendation for the governor's consideration. The term of service is July 1 through June 30, 2027.
Applicants for the position must be South Dakota residents and have written and published poetry of recognized merit. For consideration, applicants need the following documents:
- A letter of application to the South Dakota State Poetry Society outlining intended activities, projects, programs and other ideas for poetry promotion and celebration statewide.
- A resumé or curriculum vitae.
- Contact information, including telephone number, e-mail and mailing addresses.
The application deadline is midnight, November 30. The SDSPS website is sdpoetry.org.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.