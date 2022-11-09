Pierre appoints Chance Sumner to library board
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission appointed Chance Sumner to the Rawlins Municipal Library Board.
Sumner will be eligible to serve an additional three-year term.
Ft. Pierre looking for shop space
Fort Pierre City Council is looking for a place to store equipment and materials now that the owner of the two shops they rent on East Buffalo Road is selling.
“We need to move out of the two shops by Jan. 1,” Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen told city council during its Monday meeting. “We have been looking for options and taking inventory. We found some shop space in Pierre. It’s not very ideal, but it might be a short-term fix.”
Heezen and Public Works Director Rick Hahn have been evaluating the city’s shop needs.
Councilman Rick Cronin said it might be time to think about adding onto the city shop.
“We need to determine how much space we need and if we need to buy another property,”Hahn said.
Filming postponed in Pierre, Ft. Pierre
Filming on a World War II movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has been delayed after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
Pierre’s Luke Schuetzle planned to start filming “Battle Kursk” last weekend.
His wife, Trinity Schuetzle, said filming has not been rescheduled and it’s possible that it will not take place until the spring.
“We don’t have dates going forward as of right now due to weather and holidays,” she said.
Luke Schuetzle planned to spend about a week filming and recruited extras from the area to play soldiers and refugees.
The movie follows a platoon of Soviet Ukrainian soldiers tasked with defending a train bridge from the Germans.
Based on actual events, the film will star Dolph Lundgren, a Swedish actor, filmmaker and martial artist whose breakthrough came in 1985, when he starred in “Rocky IV” as the imposing Soviet boxer Ivan Drago.
Lundgren will star alongside Robert Patrick, an American actor known for portraying villains who gained fame for his role as the antagonist in 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
Historical Society talk scheduled for Nov. 17
The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual History Talks will feature historians Sean Flynn and Paul Higbee at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.
The duo contributed to the new book, “The Plains Political Tradition: Essays on South Dakota Political Culture, Volume 4.”
The book includes 10 essays on diverse aspects of the region’s political history, from non-indigenous settlement patterns to campaign strategies to the shaping of state budgets. These essays reflect a broad definition of political culture and encompass a variety of eyewitness and scholarly perspectives that help readers to better understand South Dakota’s singular historical experience.
Higbee and Flynn examined two 20th Century South Dakota politicians who figured largely in national politics.
To register for the free event, go to sdhsf.org/events.
Ft. Pierre grants alcohol license
During a Monday public hearing, after no one spoke for or against a Fort Pierre business’ request for a license to serve beer and wine, the City Council granted the license.
Karla and Dennis Maier and their son, Colton, over the summer opened Maier Meats, a custom butcher shop featuring South Dakota ranch raised beef. Located at 102 Deadwood Ave., the shop is across the street from the Silver Spur Restaurant. The family also plans to serve beer and wine from its eatery, which will be known as The Hangout.
They plan to offer a limited breakfast, lunch and dinner menu and sell South Dakota wines.
Maier Meats is open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
In related matters, the City Council approved liquor licenses for 2023 for Cowboy Country Stores, Yesway, Metro City, Hop Scotch Club, AmericInn Hotel, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Dakotamart, Family Dollar, Silver Spur, Drifters Bar & Grille, Chateau, Chuckwagon, Loyal Order of Moose and My Place Hotel Fort Pierre.
