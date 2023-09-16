Leonard Management check
Rene Lillebo, principal of Kennedy Elementary School, accepts a check for $5,000 on Thursday from Leonard Management on behalf of the school. Mike Schulte, area supervisor of Leonard Management in Pierre, stands in the center, with Dustin Curry, general manager of Leonard Management in Pierre, on the right.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

Kennedy school gets $5,000 check

Rene Lillebo, principal of Kennedy Elementary School, accepted a check for $5,000 on Thursday from Leonard Management on behalf of the school. Dustin Curry, general manager of Leonard Management in Pierre, and Mike Schulte, area supervisor, presented the check.

