Kennedy school gets $5,000 check
Rene Lillebo, principal of Kennedy Elementary School, accepted a check for $5,000 on Thursday from Leonard Management on behalf of the school. Dustin Curry, general manager of Leonard Management in Pierre, and Mike Schulte, area supervisor, presented the check.
The award was part of the company’s “Give Back Campaign” and covered the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota — all states in which Leonard Management operates McDonald’s franchises. Schools from each of those states received awards. Curry and Schulte expressed gratitude to the community, and Lillebo expressed gratitude for the award and said she would consult with staff about ways to put it to use.
Lillebo delivered an explanation of the selection process in an email: "The social media community nominated the schools they thought were deserving, and the Leonard Management owners chose four winners from their top 20 schools and based the decision off the positive comments that were made about each school and the school’s need for the donation."
Pierre couple top philanthropists
SIOUX FALLS — David and Janet Hovey Johnson of Pierre are being recognized as Outstanding Philanthropists of the Year by the South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
The Johnsons have instilled philanthropy in hundreds of others, including their children, through their personal giving, matching challenges and their many ReliaBank locations.
Their leadership and personal generosity have restored historical buildings in several small South Dakota towns, facilitated countless Lutheran Social Services’ adoptions, enhanced student education experiences at Augustana University and ensured support for South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
The Johnsons will receive their award Sept. 25 as part of the organization’s 2023 National Philanthropy Day conference at the Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center at Cedar Shore in Chamberlain.
The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center at Cedar Shore in Chamberlain. The conference features presentations by Sioux Falls community leader Jennifer Kirby, who will speak on “Volunteer Leadership and Fundraising” and “Building Engagement and Elevating Philanthropy in South Dakota,” and Amy Sazue, executive director of Remembering the Children Memorial (Wakhanyeza Wichakiksuyapi), who will speak on how “Philanthropy Looks Different in Native Communities.”
Indian Youth Service awards
The Department of the Interior announced nearly $3.5 million in 2023 Indian Youth Service Corps (IYSC) grants to eight projects involving more than 20 tribes and tribal organizations.
The awards included $300,000 to Siċaŋġu Co. to provide interdisciplinary and experiential learning internships for youth of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Opportunities will center on Indigenous land and natural resource management, bison restoration, regenerative agriculture, cultural resource management, language revitalization, Indigenous Knowledge, and community and workforce development.
These are the first awards for the IYSC, established by Secretary Deb Haaland as a partner-based program designed to provide Indigenous youth with meaningful, tribally led public service opportunities to support the conservation and protection of natural and cultural resources through construction, restoration or rehabilitation of natural, cultural, historic, archaeological, recreational or scenic resources. Participants will receive a mix of work experience, basic and life skills, education, training and mentoring.
Communities focus on safety
A collaborative approach to creating safer communities across South Dakota is making a difference in the state, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections. The group called Safe South Dakota formed in the summer of 2022 with the intent of bringing together representatives from different agencies across the state to communicate some of the challenges and accomplishments they face in their respective fields.
Safe South Dakota convenes on a scheduled one-hour conference call monthly. The time is used to review successes in their respective fields and share the biggest public safety challenges facing their respective agencies.
The Department of Corrections reported in the fall of 2022 that the agency had an all-time high number of absconders from parole of 486. Through these coordinated Safe South Dakota meetings, it was also determined there was a large number of DOC absconders that were involved in new crimes in the communities.
The Absconder Apprehension Unit (AAU) was then assembled in December and began operations in January 2023. The unit is comprised of experienced parole agents who work alongside local law enforcement, U.S. Marshals, the Department of Public Safety, and additional task force operators across the state to apprehend parole absconders. The number of parole absconders in the state has decreased to 256 as of July 31, 2023.
Champ repeats as best grocery bagger
HURON — Returning champion Elijah Schipper from Fareway Stores in Harrisburg took the top prize at the South Dakota Best Bagger Competition on Sept. 2.
Hosted by the South Dakota Retailers Association and sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers, NW French & Associates, and Prairie Farms, seven contestants from across the state went head-to-head to compete for the title of South Dakota’s Best Bagger.
All contestants bagged identical grocery orders and were judged on speed, bag building technique, uniform bag weight, and personal attitude and appearance.
As the top prize winner, Schipper received $500 cash and an expenses-paid trip to compete at the National Grocers Association's National Competition in Las Vegas, where he has the chance to win $10,000. Kristen Murray from Fair City Foods in Huron took home second place and $200.
Participants included Brian Kalenda of Buche Foods Gregory, Quenton Walls of Coborns Huron, Daniel Jones of Murdo Family Foods, Brayden Kellough of Buche Foods Sisseton, and Andrew Dixson of Buche Foods Oacoma. Each received a $100 cash prize.
Student Art Competition opens
All South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in the Governor's Student Art Competition. Selected works from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2024.
The submission deadline is Oct. 31. The divisions are organized as Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.
All artwork is to be submitted electronically as a high-resolution jpeg image, along with the Artwork Submission Form. Students whose artwork is selected for exhibition will also need to return the Authorization Release Form with signature from a legal guardian. Guidelines, submission instructions and necessary forms are available at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12. Reasonable accommodations will be made for any student who encounters barriers to this submission process. Please reach out to Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us or call 605-773-5084 for assistance.
Two Pierre women nominated for award
Jamie Lee Seiner and Stephanie Judson of Pierre have been nominated to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 37th Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet in Huron.
She joined other nominees Julie Bell, Brookings; Juanita Delbridge, Union Center; Mary Lou Gruebele, Eureka; Lynn Hanson, Aberdeen; Jeannie Hofer, Huron; Kathy Larsen, Brookings; Jennifer Luper-Lark, Huron; Wally Matush, Hill City; Amanda (Nolz) Radke, Mitchell; Judy Winegar, Wessington Springs.
South Dakota’s premier woman’s award inspired by Dale Lamphere’s bronze, Spirit of Dakota, will be presented Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Huron Event Center beginning with an art show at 4 p.m., a social 5:30 p.m. and the banquet at 6:30 p.m.
The award is given to a woman who demonstrates leadership, vision, courage and strength of character; and by her example, inspires others to make a difference in their community and state.
Seiner and her husband, Buddy, have three children: Lillian, Mya and Grayson. Seiner was nominated by her husband.
