Pierre Player
auditions coming
Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Grand Opera House for Pierre Players' next production, "Inconsequential Dreams." There are parts for two males and two females.
The play depicts Ava, a former therapist turned stay-at-home mom, and Paul, an accountant, who begin discussing their lives and shared hobbies. That starts to raise suspicions of Ava's husband, Sam, and her best friend, Lisa. Paul's unexpected influence on Ava takes some surprising turns.
For more information about auditions, email Director Alisa Bousa at ademers@pie.midco.net or call 605-280-3700.
"Inconsequential Dreams" will have shows Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 21-23 at the Grand Opera House. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5. "Inconsequential Dreams" is presented by special arrangement with Masch Up Plays. Playwright Michelle Schaunaman lives in Aberdeen.
City bids utility,
street project
The Pierre City Commission has approved a request to bid the rebuilding of one block of Pawnee Street and to replace the utilities underneath it, according to a news release from the city.
As part of the project the block of street, located between Sioux and Dakota Avenues, will also receive new curb and gutter.
John Childs, city engineer, said that he hopes the late season bid will work in the city’s favor.
“Typically, we bid these types of projects earlier in the season,” Childs said in a statement. “In talking with local contractors, we learned most didn’t have much spring and early summer capacity remaining. We believe some contractor opportunity opens up as we get closer to fall.”
Bids are due July 27. If bids come back favorably, the work will be completed in early November.
Teacher aides selected
for pathway program
More than 90 teachers’ aides will participate in South Dakota’s Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway, a program announced earlier this year, according to a news release from Gov. Kristi Noem's office. This pilot program will launch with the 2023-24 school year and result in these apprentices gaining teacher certifications.
The Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway is designed to take successful para-educators, employed by school districts, and help them become fully certified teachers. These para-educators represent more than 50 school districts or systems across the state.
During a two-year period, teacher’s aides will complete their coursework, which is offered virtually in the evenings and at other convenient times. This program will culminate with the para-educator serving as a student-teacher in their home district. Teachers’ aides will walk away with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Northern State University and Dakota State University have partnered through the support of the Board of Regents to offer the coursework for this program. The Department of Education is providing oversight and funding. And the Department of Labor and Regulation is providing funding and guidance to the development of the Registered Apprenticeship program in compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor.
City's final summer rec
session starts Monday
Residents have one last chance to get their kids in summer recreation activities this year, according to an announcement from the City of Pierre. The final session of the City’s Summer Recreation programming runs Monday through Thursday.
Programming includes Mini Squeaky Sneakers, ages 4-6; Kickball and More, ages 4-6; T-ball, ages 4-6; 3-D Art, ages 5-6, 7-9, and 10-12; Squeaky Sneakers, ages 7-10; Drama Kids, ages 8 and up; Jewelry Making, ages 8 and up; Splashtastic Fun, ages 6-9 and 9-12; Slip and Slide Kickball, ages 8-12; Ninja Field Day, ages 5-12; and Swim Lessons, all levels.
For more information about the programs, schedule or to register for summer recreation, visit cityofpierre.org.
City hydrant party
scheduled for July
The city’s fire hydrant party for July 11 was canceled due to weather, but the recreation department is pairing up with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department to host two Tuesdays of parties later this month.
Each party has water balloons, super soakers, fire hoses purposed as oversized sprinklers, and popsicles.
Weather permitting, all parties will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. No registration is necessary. All parties are free and open to the public. Locations and dates are below.
Upcoming parties are slated for July 18 at Brandt's Park and July 25 at Harrison Park.
