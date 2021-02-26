Locals earning
university recognitions
Dixie State University — St. George Utah has released its Fall 2020 semester president’s and dean’s lists. To earn placement on the honor, students must complete a minimum of 15 credits and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average. Morgan Jones of Pierre is among the 2,378 students included on the honor roll.
The University of Minnesota — Twin Cities has released its Fall dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining at least a 3.66 grade point average. Students from Pierre making the list include:
Brody Hultman, senior, science and engineering;
Grace Jones, junior, liberal arts;
Sabrina Kintz, sophomore, food agriculture and natural resources science;
Carsten Mueller, senior, science and engineering;
Andrew Van Gerpen, senior, science and engineering;
Nathan Zimmerman, senior, education and human development
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.