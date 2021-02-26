Locals earning

university recognitions

Dixie State University — St. George Utah has released its Fall 2020 semester president’s and dean’s lists. To earn placement on the honor, students must complete a minimum of 15 credits and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average. Morgan Jones of Pierre is among the 2,378 students included on the honor roll.

The University of Minnesota — Twin Cities has released its Fall dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining at least a 3.66 grade point average. Students from Pierre making the list include:

Brody Hultman, senior, science and engineering;

Grace Jones, junior, liberal arts;

Sabrina Kintz, sophomore, food agriculture and natural resources science;

Carsten Mueller, senior, science and engineering;

Andrew Van Gerpen, senior, science and engineering;

Nathan Zimmerman, senior, education and human development

Tags

Load comments