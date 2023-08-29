Air quality alert issued
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources issued an air quality alert for areas across South Dakota where smoke from wildfires is forecasted to settle this week.
The smoke may cause low visibility and increased fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution. The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) advises that these levels may be a concern to public health and provides additional resources to make an informed decision on personal health care choices.
The alert is in effect through Thursday or until conditions improve.
Elderly citizens, young children and individuals with respiratory problems are the most susceptible to the smoke. All people should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during periods of low visibility caused by the wildfire smoke. People are also encouraged to keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.
Individuals may track the real time PM2.5 concentrations by visiting DANR’s website at https://denravweb.sd.gov/AirVision/default.aspx or EPA’s website at https://www.airnow.gov/.
An explanation of the air quality index levels and their meaning can be found at danr.sd.gov/Environment/AirQuality/AirMonitoring/RealTimeData.aspx.
HuntSAFE class coming in Sept.
Hunter Safety and Firearms Education (HuntSAFE) class has been scheduled at the Izaak Walton League Clubhouse in southeast Pierre. Classes will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 5 and 7 and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area Shooting Range. Attendance is required at all sessions.
Registration is required and available at https://gfp.sd.gov/hunter-education/. For more information contact Karen Olson at 605-222-8298.
All young people between the ages of 12 and 16, as well as those who will turn 12 by Dec. 31 and who will hunt during the current year after Sept. 1, are required to successfully complete a HuntSAFE class and possess a HuntSAFE card while hunting.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. People wishing to brush up on their safe hunting skills are also encouraged to attend. HuntSAFE classes are sponsored by S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department as well as local community sponsors.
2 bats positive for rabies at zoo
The Great Plains Zoo reported two bats on its campus, near the farm, that tested positive for rabies. The bats were found Sunday, Aug. 20, and were removed from a structure near the farm by animal care staff and transferred to the zoo’s veterinary clinic. The animals were then sent to the South Dakota State University Diagnostic Laboratory for examination and rabies testing.
“Zoo animals, veterinary team members and designated animal care staff are routinely vaccinated against rabies. There is no concern of the staff who captured or handled the animals that were infected, as they are vaccinated and wore proper PPE,” said GPZ veterinarian, Dr. Jenny Clementson, in a statement.
People who have had contact with bats are asked to contact the South Dakota Department of Health at 800-592-1861, along with your medical provider.
Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease. Rabies is contracted by exposure to a rabid animal, typically through a bite. Scratches and saliva contact with broken skin or mucus membranes are also possible routes of transmission. Prompt treatment following exposure can prevent rabies. Treatment includes administration of rabies immune globulin and a series of four doses of vaccine administered in the arm.
Through the end of July 2023, South Dakota has reported 10 rabid animals, eight bats, one skunk and one cow. Since 2013, 79 bats have tested positive for rabies in the state.
