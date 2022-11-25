Commissioners hire corrections officers
Hughes County Commissioners hired corrections officers for the county jail during its meeting on Monday.
They included Kendra Miller and Raven Soulliere, who will receive $22.17 an hour, with Todd Leimser and $25.06 an hour and Rowena Novello at $23.27 an hour.
Mason Dell wins YMCA Turkey Trot
T.F. Riggs High School cross country runner Mason Dell placed first in the YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving. Dell completed the 5K race in 19 minutes and 1 second.
More than 150 participated in the event, said YMCA Chief Executive Officer Aaron Fabel.
The event included 50 door prizes.
Pierre hires new employees
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission hired Daniel Lindsley as a baler and heavy equipment operator in the solid waste department at $48,908 a year, Evan Olson as a police officer at $55,560 a year, Shane Lehrkamp as a building inspector at $56,055 a year and Lexus Kelsch as a communications officer at $44,700 a year.
PPD caution residents about scam calls
Pierre Police has received information about a person, or persons, calling residents claiming to be a member of the department working on a confidential case.
These individuals have been providing the name and contact information of an employee of the police department. The caller ID shows an unknown number, and the person calling speaks with a foreign accent.
Police asked that people who receive these calls not provide any information to the caller, and call police to verify authenticity at 605-773-7410.
Hospital volunteer fair coming soon
Avera St. Mary’s will host a volunteer fair on Nov 30 from 2-4 p.m. on the second floor of the Helmsley Center in the Riverstone Bistro.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Lance Bertram, St. Mary’s Volunteer Coordinator, and current volunteers about volunteer opportunities at St. Mary’s. The hospital’s volunteers make a difference by greeting and escorting patients and guests, helping with activities, serving on special projects, providing transportation or sewing prayer quilts to name a few.
“There are endless ways to give back and help patients and visitors at Avera,” Bertram said in a press release. “We are open to finding unique ways for people to volunteer and make a positive impact in our community. If you have ideas, we would love to chat with you.”
While there are a variety of opportunities to volunteer in the area, Avera hopes that those with free time choose them.
“Volunteering is a huge part of our community,” Bertam told the Capital Journal. “If you are community-driven, I think you really think of ‘where do I fit best?’”
The fair is an open house style, come-and-go event. There will be light refreshments and participants can sign up for door prizes.
To learn more or submit an application, visit avera.org/locations/st-marys/volunteer/.
Hit-and-run leads to arrest
A Pierre woman was arrested for a Wednesday hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, Pierre police said.
Police charged Kimberly Shot With Arrow, 35, with felony hit-and-run-injury accident, driving without a valid license, leaving the accident scene, reckless driving and for an unrelated bench warrant. Shot With Arrow was taken to Hughes County Jail.
The 61-year-old male pedestrian was treated and released from Avera St. Mary’s.
Police at 9:10 a.m. were called for a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian at Harrison and Capitol avenues. Shot With Arrow hit the victim as he walked across the intersection on Capitol, police said.
The victim and other witnesses said the motorist — identified as a woman — was driving a white Nissan with damage to the windshield due to the accident.
Police said they found the vehicle behind a home in the 300 block of South Brule Avenue and arrested Shot With Arrow.
Crews respond to Pierre rollover
Emergency crews responded to a rollover traffic crash on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on 100 block of North Harrison Avenue that struck a residence.
PPD reported that Kentone Traversie, 25, drove south on Harrison Avenue when the vehicle’s cruise control malfunctioned, causing him to lose control of the pickup, rolling over and colliding with the home.
PPD also said officers on the scene found Traversie showed signs of impairment, with an investigation leading to Traversie’s arrest for DUI, reckless driving and failure to use a seatbelt. PPD reported damage estimates remained unavailable as of Friday afternoon.
