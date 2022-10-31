Jim Protexter, chief operating officer with Pierre Economic Development Corporation, was elected to the board of directors for the Economic Development Professionals Association.
Members chose new directors during the association’s 2nd Annual Conference on Oct. 11-12 in Oacoma.
The conference focused on bringing together economic development leaders, staff and organizations from across the state, offering an opportunity for individuals to learn from their peers and industry experts about successes and challenges facing the industry.
EDPA was founded in December of 2020 with a mission to champion the growth and diversification of South Dakota’s economy through professional development, networking and advocacy.
Pierre hires utility rates consultant
The Pierre City Commission agreed to pay a consultant $47,000 to study rates residents pay water, wastewater and electricity.
The studies are done every five years.
After Missouri River Energy Services did the studies five years ago, the company did not recommend increasing rates for electricity or wastewater for five years.
Vehicle course open house on Thursday
An open house for the re-opening of the state’s Emergency Vehicle Operations Course after a $2 million renovation will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at 293rd Avenue, south of 206th Street in Pierre.
Facility tours and vehicle demonstrations will follow.
Police from across the state will use the course to improve emergency vehicle driving skills.
