Gas prices in SD are slightly down
Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66/g, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations in South Dakota.
Prices in South Dakota are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.435 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.32/g while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago but 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
State to receive $1.8M from CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding $1,865,943 to South Dakota to provide critical support for community efforts to prevent drug overdose, according to a news release from the CDC.
The funding is part of CDC’s Overdose Data to Action initiative, designed to help South Dakota expand harm reduction strategies, such as the use of naloxone and fentanyl test strips; provide people access to life-saving care; and make the latest data available so that the state can get ahead of the constantly evolving drug overdose crisis.
“The drug overdose crisis in the United States is a constantly evolving, unwieldy, calculating presence that is claiming the lives of our parents, children, siblings, colleagues and friends,” Grant Baldwin, PhD, MPH, director of Division of Overdose Prevention at CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, said in a statement. “CDC is committed to saving lives and to do this we must provide our communities with the resources they need to stay ahead of and respond to this crisis.”
Rodeo Tribute Dinner Nov. 4
The Casey Tibbs Foundation has announced the 34th annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner will be held Nov. 4 at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event.
Each year, the Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to six individuals who have exemplified and contributed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. These individuals are nominated in six categories, based on specific criteria, before going through a selection process. The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce the 2023 honorees are as follows:
Past Rodeo Great, Johnny Tibbs; Rodeo Cowgirl Great, Summer Kosel; Rodeo Cowboy Great, Ora Taton; Rodeo Promoter, Dick Ward; Ranch Cowboy Family, The Buster Berry Family; Rodeo Animal Athlete: South Point-Sutton Rodeo Co.
Ticket sales for the Tribute Dinner start Oct. 2, and tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. Individuals may purchase tickets by phone or in person through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. There are a limited number of tickets and, in years past, tickets have sold out quickly.
The honorees' photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. The Rodeo Center will be accepting nominations through May for the 2024 Tribute Dinner.
For more information, contact Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
$1.7M grant to help Native homeowners
The Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $1.7 million grant award from its Invest Native initiative to support the Coalition’s continued growth and development, including creating a new housing development subsidiary to support tribal communities in their efforts to increase the number of safe and affordable homes.
This grant is part of Invest Native, a $20 million philanthropic initiative by Wells Fargo to strengthen housing access and affordability, small business growth and sustainability in Native communities across six states.
The Coalition also announced its new down payment assistance program designed to increase home affordability for South Dakota’s Native American families and close the state’s racial homeownership gap, which currently lies at 35.7%.
The program, which was supported by previously awarded funding from Wells Fargo and the Northwest Area Foundation, will infuse $500,000 of down payment funds into South Dakota’s Native communities, resulting in at least 50 new Native homeowners.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.