Hughes accept two resignations
During Thursday’s meeting, the Hughes County commissioners accepted resignations from jail corrections officer Todd Brown and deputy sheriff Dalton Sack.
The commissioners also hired Daisy Vis as a corrections officer at $22.17 an hour.
BankWest promotes Webb to trust officer
BankWest in Pierre promoted Leesa Webb to trust officer.
Webb worked as a trust administrator for the bank for more than three years.
A certified trust and fiduciary advisor, she has a master’s in community counseling.
Webb and her husband, Stephen, have twin 8-year-old daughters. Webb volunteers for events at the Oahe Family YMCA and Jefferson Elementary School.
BankWest has 18 branches in 15 South Dakota communities including Armour, Colman, Delmont, Geddes, Gregory, Kadoka, Kennebec, Madison, Mitchell, Onida, Rapid City, Selby, Tripp and Winner.
CAUW expanding book program
Capital Area United Way is adding Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties to its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
Hughes and Stanley counties already belong to the program, which gives books to children up to age 5.
CAUW Executive Director Holly Wade said getting books into the hands of small children has tremendous benefits.
“We know that if kids are read to while preschool age, their language skills, comprehension and overall academic success is impacted,” Wade said.
The program has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The Dollywood Foundation has gifted nearly 200 million books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland.
Capital Area United Way has been an affiliate for Imagination Library since 1996.
SC school board hires counselor
The Stanley County School Board hired a guidance counselor for students in kindergarten through 12th grade during its Wednesday meeting.
Nichole Hahn will replace Matthew Vanzee. She will receive $35,500 to cover the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
Tickets on sale for tour of homes
Five homes will be included in Pat Duffy Community Center’s 36th annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 3.
They will include the Pierre homes of Trevor and Amber Wiebe, Chad and Leslie Hicks, Troy and Veronica Morley, and Jeff and Jessica Hanig, and Fort Pierre home of Tyler and Megan Neuharth.
The $15 tickets can be purchased at TicketLeap.com, the TicketLeap app or the link on the Pat Duffy Community Center Holiday Tour of Homes Facebook page.
Tickets also will be available at the community center at 19 E. Main Ave. and Capital City Florists at 304 S. Pierre St. in Pierre.
A wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres will follow at 4:30 at the community center for $10 paid at the door. There will be an ugly sweater contest with the winner receiving a gift basket.
SC looking at finishing building
Stanley County School officials will talk to a general contractor about finishing the wrestling building next to the elementary school, Superintendent Dan Baldwin said on Thursday.
During the Wednesday meeting, the school board discussed completing the 8,400-square foot building’s interior. Several community businesses and youth sports boosters donated around $85,000 in addition to making in-kind donations to put up the building, but the project remains incomplete.
“It’s been sitting dormant for a while and we are taking steps so we can use it,” Baldwin said.
The completed building will be used for wrestling, weightlifting and gym classes.
The initial plan called for completing the building without school district dollars.
Fennell named to Dean’s List
Fort Pierre’s Ali Fennell earned placement on the summer 2022 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
