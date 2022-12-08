Foam rising from FP sewer lagoon
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn explained why passersby might see foam rising from the city’s sewer lagoon.
By late afternoon Monday, the foam on the state Highway 83 lagoon three miles south of town had grown to 6 feet tall.
“It looked like a wooly mammoth,” Hahn said.
The city began using new equipment that removes ammonia from the lagoon in the winter.
“Ammonia is hard on the fisheries,” Hahn said. “We discharge into a small creek that gets to the Bad River and the Missouri River well diluted.”
The new equipment is a more natural way to treat the water without a lot of chemicals, he said.
“It’s functioning quite well at removing the ammonia,” Hahn said.
Ft. Pierre utility fees increase
Fort Pierre residents can expect to pay 50 cents more a month for water, sewer and electric in 2023.
The base fee for residential water and sewer service will increase to $27.50 each, up from $27. The base fee for electric service will be $14.50, up from $14.
The City Council approved the increases during Monday’s meeting. The council initially was looking at increasing each by $1 for a total of $3.
We backed that down to 50 cents,” Councilman Rick Cronin said. “I think $1 is too much. For the elderly and low-income, every dollar counts. While the city can’t do these services for nothing, I felt $1 was a little high.”
Since 2010, the base residential fee for water has gone from $22 a month to $27.50; sewer, $18 to $27.50; and electric, $9 to $14.50.
Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 17
The Pierre/Fort Pierre 53rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held on Dec. 17.
To learn more, a meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the media room at First United Methodist Church or contact coordinator Ricky Olson at 605-280-6063 or tatanka40@pie.midco.net.
Pierre woman 5 times over legal alcohol limit
A Pierre woman will serve three years probation for her fourth DUI arrest, in which her blood-alcohol level was more than five times over the legal limit.
When Dontae Clown, 30, was arrested on June 1, she registered a .41 blood-alcohol level, according to Tuesday’s testimony in the Sixth District Circuit Court in Stanley County; .08 is the legal limit.
“That’s nearing death,” State’s Attorney Tom Maher said about Clown’s alcohol-blood level. “In the last 15 years, I don’t know if I’ve seen a higher one. Hopefully it’s a wakeup call for her health.”
Police arrested Clown after responding to a call at 1:30 p.m. after she drove her vehicle into a bush at Family Dollar at 612 Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. When an officer approached the running car, he found Clown passed out with the car in gear. The officer also found a bottle of Black Velvet on the front passenger seat.
Clown also failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while her license was revoked, DUI, failure to have insurance and having an open container.
Her attorney Cody Honeywell said she’s working full time and has a 9- and 10-year-old she supports.
“She’s really just trying to stay sober and I think she’s been successful the last five months,” Maher said.
He noted that Clown was arrested for DUI in 2019 and twice in 2020. The fourth arrest is a felony and resulted in the loss of her driver’s license for two years.
“I do find a .41 a bit concerning,” Judge Margo Northrup told Clown while handing down her sentence. “I’m surprised you were still functioning and able to drive with that blood alcohol.”
Larson named jail administrator
Hughes County commissioners meeting hired Josh Larson as its jail administrator during its Tuesday meeting.
Larson replaces Ron Nelson, who retired in August. Larson will be paid $32.57 an hour, or $67,741 annually unless he receives overtime pay.
“I recommended Lt. Larson based upon his many years of experience in corrections and as a sworn deputy sheriff, and his merit as deputy jail administrator prior to this appointment,” Sheriff Patrick Callahan, whose office oversees the jail, said.
Larson served as deputy jail administrator since June 2021 and has been the interim jail administrator since August.
Born and raised in Hawarden, Iowa, Larson earned a two-year degree in police science from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. He worked at the state prison in Sioux Falls from 2002-2009 before taking a job as a corrections officer with the Hughes County Jail.
Hughes hires Boxley for juvenile program
Hughes County commissioners hired Lacey Boxley as coordinator of its Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative program during its Tuesday meeting.
Boxley will be paid $45,943 a year.
The county is paying for the program with a $75,000 grant to explore alternatives for juvenile offenders. The annual grant is renewable for up to three years. After that, the county would have to cover the cost if it wants to continue the program.
Alternatives for offenders could include staying at a relative’s home opposed to incarceration. The program also focuses on juvenile diversion including treatment options or classes.
Commissioners also accepted resignations from jail employees Tia Drinkhouse, Derek Iwan and Raven Soulliere, reappointed Janet Beck as the county’s veterans service officer and appointed Roger Fuller as a temporary, part-time worker in the Office of Equalization at $30 an hour.
In related matters, Stanley County commissioners also reappointed Beck as its veterans service officer during the meeting.
Pierre purchases skid loader for $66K
The Pierre City Commission approved the purchased of a 2023 John Deere skid loader for $66,649 for the street department during its Tuesday meeting. It replaces a 9-year-old machine.
In other business, commissioners hired Kurt Pickard as a police officer at $54,048 a year and approved Isaac Gonzales as a new member of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
Public hearing for Morris disposal site scheduled
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission scheduled a public hearing for Morris Inc.’s request to expand a construction and demolition debris disposal site during its meeting.
The City Commission will hold the hearing during its 5:45 p.m. regular meeting on Dec. 20 at City Hall at 2301 Patron Parkway.
Located on state Highway 34 across from Hillsview Municipal Golf Course, the 30-acre property is zoned for light industrial, which does not allow for this type of activity.
Morris has, however, applied for a conditional-use permit, which would allow the company to use this parcel as a disposal site.
Morris owns an asphalt and gravel operation in that area.
The property in question lies within 1,000 feet of the state Women’s Prison and Hughes County Jail, Childs said.
The City Planning Commission recommended the conditional-use permit be granted. The City Commission has the final say.
Hughes County bridge replacement considered
Hughes County commissioners agreed to spend $291,336 to replace a bridge on 314th Avenue five miles east of Blunt over Medicine Creek.
The county is applying for a federal grant to cover the expected balance of the $1.2 million project, County Manager Lori Jacobson said. If the county receives the funding, Jacobson guesses the bridge will be replaced in 2024.
The deck on the 61-year-old bridge has rebar exposed and the wood pilings are deteriorating, she said.
It’s still safe to travel.
“We work closely with Brosz Engineering and the state Department of Transportation to make sure nobody is in danger,” Jacobson said.
