featured top story

Briefs

Briefs
Crash
Rescue workers responded to an accident resulting in injuries at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Pierre resident San Johnson was driving eastbound on Sioux Avenue and turned into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Primitivo Ramos of Hemingford, Nebraska, Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said. It is believed Johnson could not see the truck due to sun glare. Johnson and a passenger were transported to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Damage to Johnson’s vehicle is estimated at $15,000. Damage to tractor-trailer is estimated at $10,000.

Foam rising from FP sewer lagoon

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn explained why passersby might see foam rising from the city’s sewer lagoon.

Foam

Foam rises from a Fort Pierre sewer lagoon, removing ammonia before discharging into waterways.

