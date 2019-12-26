Pierre Fire Department wants to torch local resident’s Christmas trees — in a safe and controlled manner of course, and not at home.
Pierre FD announced they would be engaging in a Christmas tree burning event this Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Pierre Solid Waste Facility, weather permitting.
“This gives everyone who has a live tree in their home an opportunity to see how flammable it may have become over the holidays,” Chief Ian Paul said in a press release. “If the tree torches out and burns quickly, we know there was some degree of fire threat. We can help people understand how to minimize that threat in the future.”
The exercise shows the department and the public how well, or not, hydrated the trees are at the end of the season. It provides tree owners with fire safety insight.
One-third of homes fires beginning with Christmas trees happen in the month of January, according to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA).
“This is something we started last year,” Paul said. “We thought it would be interesting to give people an opportunity to see how well their trees held up over the holiday season.”
The NFPA statistics state Christmas tree fires are not that common, but when they do occur, they tend to be more dangerous. One in 45 fires started by a tree result in a death, annually, versus one death per 139 reported home structure fires. A dry tree can be completely devoid of its fuel in under one minute, according to numerous reports on the subject.
“Last year was the first time we opened it up to the public,” Paul said. “Because of the bad weather last year, we burned probably fewer than 20 trees.”
This year the weather has a potential to be non-conducive for the outdoor activity. There is a potential for 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday, with winds ranging from 15-25 miles per hour, including occasional gusts up to 40 mph.
“We will probably make a decision tomorrow,” Paul said, “kind of see what the latest models show. If it’s going to be bad weather, like if they are starting to say it is, we will probably cancel the burn.”
Paul is not sure whether the fire department will try to reschedule the event at a later date. The chief said he will have to check with volunteers on availability to staff the event.
“Until then, the Pierre Fire Department is reminding people with live Christmas trees to ensure your tree stays watered,” the press release said. “The water level should never fall below the trees base. It is also critical that no heat sources are in close proximity to the tree. If your tree is losing a lot of needles, it may be under-hydrated and can pose a fire threat.”
The PFD’s burn event is at the Pierre Solid Waste facility, 2800 East Park St., Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., if weather holds. Check the department’s Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date information on whether the burn is happening or not.
