Dakota Layers
A Brookings company hopes a flu vaccine for turkeys might eventually help protect multiple species from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strains like H5N1, which has wreaked havoc on the poultry industry for the past two years.

The cost of vaccination and concerns about trade implications with foreign customers have thus far held off the use of vaccinations for chickens in the U.S., but animal science company Medgene sees a path forward that starts with turkeys.

