A planned $12 million senior living complex represents the largest slice of HME Management’s near-future investment in Fort Pierre, but the company has much more planned down the road.
General Manager Bobbie Bohlen of HME’s Development Division confirmed to the Capital Journal on Friday that the Brookings-based company plans to invest an estimated $20 million in capital in the Fort Pierre area over the next five years, a figure previously named by Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson. On Jan. 18, the Fort Pierre City Council unanimously reached a memorandum of understanding for development of a senior living complex to be built on a currently vacant lot along Yellowstone Street.
PP7, LLC, a company wholly-owned by HME, is the developer listed on the memorandum.
Immediately adjacent to that $12 million project, which Bohlen said should yield about 60-70 units, is a planned complex with up to 40 units for multi-family housing. Bohlen said those two projects would quickly add up to the company’s $20 million figure.
“I started as a consultant with the City of Fort Pierre about a year ago in my capacity as a developer and working with Mr. Simet,” Bohlen said about her work with the City of Fort Pierre. “So I started about a year ago to really help them understand the housing need in Fort Pierre, how to address the market, how do we look at the market.”
Kirk Simet owns HME and is originally from Pierre.
“When we find a community that has capacity and is engaged in their growth, who knows where we’ll be in five years?” Bohlen said.
Bohlen said HME is currently focused on Fort Pierre because she was engaged by the city to work with them, but said the region as a whole has capacity for growth.
“I feel like the abundance of natural resources and the beauty of the region really give itself to the growth that we’re going to see across the state,” Bohlen said. “And I feel like to a certain extent it’s been tapped by hunters and people that are really focused on the outdoors and I think we’ll continue to see that grow as the state focuses on our tourism industry. But I think you’re going to see the wave of growth that’s happening on both sides of the state in terms of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, that wave is going to come across the state. And I think that the Fort Pierre region and Pierre region are really in a good spot to take advantage of that.”
Of the senior living facility, Bohlen said HME currently plans to break ground on the Yellowstone Street lot this year.
“We’re shooting for an August timeline to break ground,” Bohlen said. “We would get that one completely out of the ground, so I would say the multi-family would be the following year. It’s about a 12-month build.”
Fort Pierre Assistant Director of Public Works Lori Jacobson said HME’s development offers an “amazing” opportunity for her city.
“I think that this just brings a whole new dynamic to our community,” Jacobson said. “We have senior living centers on the other side of the river, we don’t have anything like this over here. Just the draw that it brings to our community, the fact that we can transition people where they don’t have to leave their communities I think is a huge benefit. The other thing, too, you have families that could come back and stay with their older, elderly folks... The fact that people can transition through life and actually stay and live in their communities I think is something that small towns have wanted they’ve never been able to do before.”
