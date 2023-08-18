Bruce Bad Moccasin, who grew up in Pierre and who tapped his strong intellect and determination to deliver enormous public service, will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame this September. Bad Moccasin, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and a registered professional engineer, served as the Area Director of the Aberdeen Office for the Indian Health Service — among many other posts.
“We’re very excited about Bruce and about welcoming him in September,” said Laurie Becvar, CEO of the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
The inductees will be honored Sept. 8-9 at the South Dakota Hall of Fame’s Visitor & Education Center in Chamberlain and the Arrowwood Cedar Shore Resort in Oacoma.
Becvar noted that inductees flourished in areas such agriculture, arts and entertainment, business and politics.
“It accepts a breadth of achievements and a breadth of contributions,” Becvar said of the South Dakota Hall of Fame. “One can excel in many areas.”
Bad Moccasin was born in Chamberlain in 1949 and moved to Pierre in 1952, later graduating from what was at the time called Pierre High School, and then from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, where he received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He later earned a master of science degree in civil engineering there as well. The South Dakota Hall of Fame recognizes him as “a dedicated community builder” who was able “to effectively bring many changes to funding processes for projects important to improving the lives of Native Americans living on reservations.”
Bad Moccasin recalled the way watching his father work hard outdoors on building projects — and working with him — sparked his interest to pursue engineering as a career.
“I helped him on the weekends,” he said in a phone interview. “I decided the best thing I could be — from the work my dad did — was an engineer.”
Bad Moccasin now lives in Rapid City with his wife, Rita.
After earning his bachelor’s degree from the School of Mines & Technology in 1972, Bad Moccasin served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, with “three months of active duty in Fort Belvoir, Virginia,” followed by service in the U.S. Army Reserve. He joined the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service in 1977.
Bad Moccasin worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and then later for Indian Health Service in his long and textured career. His service took many forms, and his last duty for IHS, he said, was as Aberdeen Area Director. Earlier duties, he said, included working with sanitary facilities for tribal housing in reservations within Oklahoma and near Aberdeen.
With Indian Health Service in Aberdeen, Bad Moccasin focused on “planning, design and construction of the hospitals and health care centers.” He worked, he explained, “at the Rosebud Hospital, Kyle (IHS) Healthcare Center, and Fort Thompson (IHS) Healthcare Center.” IHS engineers planned, designed and contracted the Pine Ridge Hospital and Wagner Indian Health Center, he said.
Bad Moccasin delved deeply into the intellectual work of surveys and planning, but the tasks required a human touch as well.
“You talk to people about their needs,” he said, describing some of his face-to-face interaction with people living on reservations. He also met with tribal councils, health boards, and U.S. government officials.
Bad Moccasin’s work with Indian Health Service touched those living on reservations in ways that were deeply close to home.
“In the old days, the houses didn’t have indoor (plumbing), and so the tribes had a program to get new houses,” he said. “I’d go and tell them where the house was going to be on the land — usually close to the old house.”
At Pierre High School, as Bad Moccasin’s academic interests were sprouting, he excelled at sports as well as school.
“I played cross country, basketball and track in high school,” he said. “I started sports because my older brother, Dick, did the same thing in Pierre. I wanted to do the same as he did.”
Sports kept on playing a large role in his life as he continued his studies at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. His list of honors is lengthy, including induction into the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the School of Mines & Technology Athletics Hall of Fame, the T.F. Riggs High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Becvar said 772 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, 42 of whom have Native background. Ten new inductees, including Bad Moccasin, will be celebrated this September. The South Dakota Hall of Fame began as the Cowboy and Western Heritage Hall of Fame in 1974. Its current home base is in Chamberlain.
Bad Moccasin’s achievements are chronicled widely, including on a page on the website of the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Services. That site notes that Bad Moccasin “was a member of the Engineer Professional Advisory Committee (EPAC), and on the Surgeon General Koop’s Task Force on Commissioned Corps Revitalization.” He also served as the president of the Aberdeen Area Branch of the Commissioned Officers Association in 1988.
The site lists a cluster of awards Bad Moccasin received as well.
Bad Moccasin said his professional life has been devoted to “working for the Indian tribes in all my jobs.” The tasks he accomplished may also trace back to a way he described his earlier approach to life in high school.
“I did the best I could in everything,” he said.
