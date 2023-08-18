Bruce Bad Moccasin, who grew up in Pierre and who tapped his strong intellect and determination to deliver enormous public service, will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame this September. Bad Moccasin, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and a registered professional engineer, served as the Area Director of the Aberdeen Office for the Indian Health Service — among many other posts.

“We’re very excited about Bruce and about welcoming him in September,” said Laurie Becvar, CEO of the South Dakota Hall of Fame. 

