Buchanan Elementary construction
Buy Now

Buchanan Elementary School's massive construction project is approaching completion.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

Much of the construction for Buchanan Elementary School will be complete when classes for the Pierre School District begin on Aug. 17, with some work extending into the school year. The $8.6 million project features the construction of a new addition to the school that will house, among other things, a gymnasium of about 6,500 square feet.

The district was able to tap $2.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to help fund the project.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments