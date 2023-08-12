Much of the construction for Buchanan Elementary School will be complete when classes for the Pierre School District begin on Aug. 17, with some work extending into the school year. The $8.6 million project features the construction of a new addition to the school that will house, among other things, a gymnasium of about 6,500 square feet.
The district was able to tap $2.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to help fund the project.
Many components of the project are expected to be functional on opening day. At the same time, some work will continue into the opening months of the school year. About half of the school, for instance, is expected to be without air conditioning for the first week or so.
The school’s addition creates new space for activities, and it also allows the district to refashion older parts of the building for new endeavors. Business Manager Darla Mayer recounted some of the highlights of the project, which includes Sharpe Enterprises as the general contractor.
“There will be a new gym, about the same size as (the gyms in) our other two elementary schools, allowing for more seating and more space,” she said.
She also noted a new commons area and a new serving kitchen that will enable the district to add a dishwasher. The dishwasher, in turn, will “allow us to go back to using real plates that are washed instead of disposable ones.”
Superintendent Kelly Glodt said one new full-sized classroom and a number of new intervention areas will spring from the project, and he said a new library will be created from the old gymnasium. He also noted the addition of a new conference room for the school.
He said the parking lot has grown by a few spots.
“We were worried that we’d be losing parking spots, and we actually gained a few,” he said.
Glodt said the initial objective was for construction to be done by the beginning of the school year.
"Our goal was for the whole project to be done by the first day of school,” he said. “We learned well into last school year that it was not going to be possible."
He said closing off some classrooms to speed the work would have been an option, but officials decided against that.
"We would have had to remove the kids, and we didn’t want to disrupt the educational environment,” he said.
A number of school's new components are expected to be ready for use at the start of the school year, including the common area, the kitchen, the new office areas and the conference room. All of the school's classrooms will be functional.
The new gymnasium will be in use but will initially have a concrete floor, which may modify some activities.
“Safety will always be a factor,” Mayer said, noting a “big grassy field” that can accommodate activities when the weather permits.
Mayer said officials expect the gym to close down for about three weeks, likely beginning at the end of September, for the installation of a wooden floor.
The library, created from the previous gymnasium, is not expected to be ready until November. In the meantime, the librarian will bring the library to the students, moving from classroom to classroom with carts of books in tow.
“One (other) thing that will not be fully operational as of now is the air conditioning,” Mayer said. “We’ll probably be a week or so into school, and that’s due to having to redo the HVAC for the new classroom and the other new areas.”
Mayer and Glodt also said that “supply-chain” issues caused a delay in receiving equipment.
Glodt and Mayer said about half of the school will be air conditioned when school begins, including all kindergarten and first grade classrooms. They hope that the system will be fully functional after about a week.
“That's something for parents to be aware of,” Mayer said, adding that officials will work to keep the building "as cool as possible."
About 425 students attend Buchanan Elementary School.
Glodt noted that the project comes at a time when a new principal, Jennifer Nedrebo, begins her work. While Nedrebo is new to the principal’s role, she’s an 18-year veteran in the school district who’s taught at all three elementary schools.
Glodt said that the regular pre-school-year open house could not take place at Buchanan Elementary School this summer, but he added that a large one is slated to occur after the construction is finished.
He said that construction in the early part of the school year will not impede education.
“Our whole goal is that the kids are not going to miss out on any educational opportunities,” Glodt said. “They’ll just have to be a little flexible for a little while.”
