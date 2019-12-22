The build up to Christmas is like a gentle ebb and flow until the final wave crashes on Christmas Day. Friday morning, Dec. 20, at Buchanan Elementary School was one such wave as the Pierre area’s schools continued to dole out Christmas cheer in bunches.
At Buchanan, Friday’s performances saw pre-kindergarten at 8:30 a.m., kindergarten at 9 a.m., first grade at 9:35 a.m., and the second graders performed at 10:05 a.m.
The performances did not require the whole amount of time allotted in the schedule. Some of the unwritten time was for parents, family and friends to exit after watching their students, so folks with kids in the next grade could file in before the youngsters would fill the risers at the long end of the gym.
Some families, however, have more than one kid, in more than one grade. Ted Gibson has children in kindergarten, second, fourth and fifth grades.
“We have four in the elementary school,” Ted Gibson said. “So we did two yesterday and two today.”
Without the well planned and orchestrated execution of time management, it could be a nightmare at Buchanan, but it’s not.
“I like the way they do it,” Gibson said. “With each grade and then a break. So everybody can cycle in and out. Then they do the next grade.”
Each performance of Buchanan’s Christmas concerts was led by the school’s music teacher Julie Willoughby and introduced by Principal Ryan Noyes.
“Thank you so much,” Willoughby said. “I want to thank these guys. They have worked so hard this year. They have done such a good job, and they look so nice.”
Willoughby made sure to thank the children, the guest student piano players and especially the maintenance crew after each set.
“It’s always nice to incorporate students who are taking outside lessons and to utilize them,” Willoughby said. “Hopefully they will grow in their experience of playing and either like it or hate it. It is not easy to do that.”
The hardest thing, according to Willoughby is when students, especially the kindergartners, first start the songs, and they don’t know what to expect. “You know, like the risers and singing in front of a group, and it takes a long time to explain because they always want to know the order,” she said.
Experts like Gibson enjoyed one song in particular sung by the kindergarten. Throughout the song each verse and the chorus had motions the children performed in unison while singing the words.
“Hurry, hurry, Christmas day,” Buchanan students sang. “Hurry, hurry on the way,”
The joy on the faces of the kids when they sing is Willoughby’s favorite thing because “They just love it.”
Gibson said one of his favorite things about the Christmas concert is “Just watching the kids having fun and their interactions.”
Each set performed by each grade ended with kids belting out “Joy to the World.”
Since Buchanan is now set to be on winter break mode, at the end of each set--after the applause from a full gymnasium of people packed with Christmas cheer--Principal Noyes wished folks well for the season.
“If you are traveling, travel safe,” Noyes said. “Have a Merry Christmas.”
