Buchanan Elementary School held its annual Geography Bee at the school this past Thursday, Jan. 23, in Pierre. The top six finishers were Ryder Willis, Gabe Uhrig, Logan Meier, Emma Robertson, Brock Weisgram and Bryson Wallman.

The guest moderator was Ron Woodburn.

Uhrig, a fourth-grader in Mrs. Gibson’s class took first place. Meier placed second and Robertson came in third.

“We are proud of our six finalists,” Buchanan Principal Ryan Noyes wrote. “They did a great job making it as far as they did. We look forward to Gable taking the online test to see if he will qualify for the state geography bee.”

