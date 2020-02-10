Isaac Buchholtz, a student at T.F. Riggs High School, has received a fully qualified offer of appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Buchholtz is the son of Brian and Kristal Buchholtz, Pierre.

“Becoming a cadet has been one of my top goals for years. I very much look forward to the challenge ahead of me,” said Buchholtz.

“Congratulations to Isaac on his offer of appointment to West Point,” said U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). “Our nation’s service academies are among the most elite educational institutions in the world, and receiving an offer of appointment to attend one of them is a high honor. Between taking AP classes, working construction, playing four sports and volunteering as a math and science tutor, Isaac has prepared for the next four years at the U.S. Military Academy.”

Tags

Load comments