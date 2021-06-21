Rodeo athletes from across the state came together at the Seventh Annual Buckin on the River event outside the Post 8 American Legion cabin in Pierre. Events included bull riding, bronc riding and mutton bustin.

Burke’s Levi Schonebaum won the bull riding event after finishing with a score of 87 points, while Dupree’s Cinch Hebb took home the bronc riding title after getting 92 points. Kaden Kampfe won the 0-4 years old mutton bustin competition after getting a time of 1.66 second. Daysen Nutter won the 5-7 years old mutton bustin competition after getting a time of 7.10 seconds.

