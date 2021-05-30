The Stanley County Buffaloes track and field team competed in the Class A State Track and Field Meet at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish this past weekend.
In the team standings, the Buffs boys tied for 12th place with Wagner after finishing with 20 points. Sioux Falls Christian took home the Class A boys title after finishing with 133.66 points, while West Central took home the Class A girls title after finishing with 82 points. The Stanley County girls did not earn a team score.
Individually, the Buffs were led by senior Nathan Cook, who placed third in the boys shot put. Junior Evan Nordstrom placed fifth in the boys 100 meter dash, while junior Andrew Fredericksen placed fifth in the boys 400 meter dash. Senior Tracy Nielsen placed sixth in the boys discus throw. The team of Fredericksen, Cook, Nordstrom and senior Trey Frost placed sixth in the boys 4x100 meter relay.
Four seniors will graduate from the Stanley County track team. Those seniors are Nathan Cook, Trey Frost, Tracy Nielsen and Shantay Waldron.
