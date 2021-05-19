_MG_2910_edited.jpg

Stanley County's Taylee Stroup, seen here in action against at the Capitol City Qualifier, placed second in the 100 meter dash at the Lezlie Blasius Invitational on Friday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes track and field team competed in the Lezlie Blasius Memorial on Friday in Kimball. A total of 11 teams competed in the meet.

As a team, the Buffs boys placed first with a team score of 137.5. Burke came in second with a team score of 101, while Kimball/White Lake placed third with a score of 99. On the girls side, the Buffs placed seventh with a score of 40. Chamberlain took home the girls title with a score of 151, while Kimball/White Lake placed second with a score of 132.5.

Individually, the Buffs boys were led by junior Evan Nordstrom, who placed first in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Junior Andruw Fredericksen placed first in the 400 meter dash. Senior Nathan Cook placed first in the shot put and discus throw, while senior Trey Frost placed first in the 300 meter hurdles. The team of Andruw Fredericksen, senior Trey Frost, Nathan Cook and Evan Nordstrom placed first in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay.

The top finisher for the Buffs girls was junior Taylee Stroup, who placed second in the 100 meter dash. The team of Stroup, freshman Cadence Hand, junior Bailey Siedschlaw and eighth grader Kaysen Magee placed second in the sprint medley relay.

The Buffs will next see action at the Region 6A Track and Field Meet at Don Giese Field in Chamberlain on Thursday. That meet is scheduled to start at noon.

