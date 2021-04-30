The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lyman Raiders track and field teams competed at the Cecil Johnson Invitational in Presho on Thursday. A total of 11 teams each competed in both the boys and girls portions of competition.
On the girls side, the Buffs placed eighth as a team with a score of 42.5. The Raiders placed 10th with a team score of 29 team points. The Winner Warriors won the girls team title with 146.5 team points.
On the boys side, Stanley County took home the team title after finishing with 95.5 team points. The Wall Eagles came in second place with a score of 89.5 team points, while the Raiders placed fifth with a score of 75 team points.
The Buffs girls were led by eighth grader Sarah Fosheim, who placed second in the 3200 meter run. The team of Taylee Stroup, Cadence Hand, Bailey Siedschlaw and Kaysen Magee placed third in the sprint medley. The Raiders girls were led by junior Ellie Erikson, who placed third in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Junior Alyssa Jones placed third in the 3200 meter run.
Junior Andrew Fredericksen led the Buffs boys by placing first in the 400 meter dash. Junior Evan Nordstrom placed first in the 300 meter hurdles, and second in the 200 meter dash. Senior Tracy Nielsen placed first in the shot put and discus throw. Senior Nathan Cook placed second in the shot put, and third in the discus throw. Junior Cormac Duffy rounded out the Buffs by placing second in the triple jump.
The Raiders were led by junior Stockton McClanahan, who placed first in the pole vault, and third in the triple jump. Junior Colton Collins placed first in the high jump, and second in the long jump. Junior Isaac Thomas placed third in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, while freshman Kellen Griffith placed third in the pole vault. The team of Collins, McClanahan, Thomas and Rory McManus placed third in the 4x100 meter relay.
Both the Raiders and Buffs will have athletes competing in the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls this weekend.
