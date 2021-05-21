_MG_2323_edited.jpg

Stanley County sophomore Colt Norman, seen here in action at the Capitol City Qualifier, placed sixth in the 3200 meter run at the Region 6A Meet in Chamberlain on Thursday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys and girls track team competed in the Region 6A Track and Field Meet at Don Giese Field in Chamberlain on Thursday. Only Stanley County, Mobridge-Pollock, Miller and Chamberlain saw action in the meet.

As a team, the Buffs girls placed fourth with a team score of 61. The Buffs boys took home third place with a score of 113. Mobridge-Pollock took home the Region 6A title in both the boys and girls competition. The Mobridge-Pollock girls earned a score of 194, while the Mobridge-Pollock boys earned a score of 188.

The Stanley County track team placed first in six events. Senior Nathan Cook placed first in shot put and discus throw, while junior Evan Nordstrom placed first in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Senior Trey Frost placed first in the 110 meter hurdles. The team of Andruw Fredericksen, Trey Frost, Nathan Cook and Evan Nordstrom placed first in the 4x200 meter relay.

The Stanley County track team will next see action at the Class A State Track and Field Meet at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish on May 28-29.

