The Stanley County Buffaloes track and field team, fresh off a busy day at the American Legion Relays in Pierre the day prior, competed in the Ipswich Tigers Invitational in Ipswich on Saturday.
As a team, the Buffs girls placed 11th out of 14 teams with a team score of 29. The Ipswich Tigers placed first with a score of 109, while Aberdeen Roncalli placed second with a score of 97. On the boys side, the Buffs placed second with 85 team points. The home team Tigers placed first with a team score of 152 team points.
Junior Taylee Stroup led the Buffs girls with a pair of high finishes. She placed third in the 100 meter dash, and fourth in the 200 meter dash. Eighth grader Kaysen Magee placed third in the 1600 meter run, while freshman Cadence Hand placed fourth in the triple jump. Eighth grader Reese Hand placed eighth in the long jump. The team of Cadence Hand, Magee, junior Bailey Siedschlaw and sophomore Kori Gabriel placed fourth in the 4x400 meter relay.
Juniors Evan Nordstrom and Cormac Duffy led the Buffs boys with some victories. Nordstrom placed first in the 300 meter hurdles, while Duffy placed first in the triple jump. Junior Andrew Fredericksen placed second in the 200 meter dash, and sixth in the 100 meter dash. Nordstrom also placed third in the 100 meter dash. Junior Trey Frost placed third in the 110 meter hurdles, and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles. Senior Nathan Cook placed second in the shot put, third in the high jump and sixth in the discus throw. The team of Fredericksen, Frost, Cook and Nordstrom placed second in the 4x100 meter relay.
The Buffs have a very busy week ahead of them. They compete in the Miller Invitational on Tuesday. The Buffs are also scheduled to compete in the Cecil Johnson Invitational in Presho on Thursday. Both track meets are scheduled to start at noon. The Buffs end the week with two days of action at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls this weekend. Friday action is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.
