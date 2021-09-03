The Retired Senior Volunteer Program remains active in the Pierre area after 26 years, but the group is always looking for a few more hands to help local nonprofits and schools.
The RSVP currently has about 280 people actively doing volunteer time, mostly retired and 55 or older.
RSVP project director Teri Royer said the pandemic temporarily affected the active membership, with about 65 percent currently volunteering for in-person activities. And some volunteers stay at home and make quilts and baby hats for people who need them.
"One of our first programs was the Reading Buddies program," Royer said. "Elementary teachers partner with RSVP to offer this volunteer opportunity. Volunteers and students read together weekly for 30 minutes."
Reading Buddies matches volunteers and students to spend time together, reading throughout the school year.
"The benefits for both students and volunteers are endless," Royer said. "Students receive undivided attention from a senior volunteer for 30 minutes weekly as they read, laugh, talk and share their thoughts about the story."
The volunteers read with first graders at Buchanan and Kennedy elementary schools and third-grade students at Stanley County. The idea is to have one-on-one participation, so each child has their own reading buddy.
Volunteers help students according to their reading level since ability levels vary. Royer found students gain a lot from this.
"The Reading Buddies program has been involved in Stanley County for several years, many before I got here," Stanley County Elementary third-grade teacher Ashley Holm said. "I personally have been involved with Reading Buddies for over two years, and then, because of COVID the previous couple years, we have not been able to participate."
She said there are about 30 third-grade students from two classrooms participating.
"The buddies and students find a spot around the room to read with each other," Holm said. "I have seen many students' reading levels increase because of the weekly reading time with their buddies. Many students thrive with the one-on-one attention and create a unique relationship with their buddy."
While reading is a critical part of the program, it's not the only significant component. Holm said the friendships and conversations the students and buddies share are essential as well.
"It's very important that the Reading Buddy is reliable and shows up," she said. "The students really count on seeing their buddy walk through the door each week."
Buchanan Elementary first-grade teacher Leslie Bogenhagen said the reading program had been a part of the school for years and in her classroom for two.
"I was very disappointed when we had to cut our time short due to COVID concerns," she said. "I'm looking forward to having our buddies come back into our building again. Every student in my class gets to read with a buddy. Sometimes we have two students reading with one buddy to share our resources when we are short-handed."
Bogenhagen said they try to keep students with the same buddy throughout the year to foster a relationship and use free areas around the school to break away from the classroom setting.
"They can go to the library, computer lab or any free tables and spaces in our hallways," she said. "During their half-hour of time, they get to read their library books and books at their specific level to practice."
Bogenhagen praised the benefits of the Reading Buddies program that go beyond literary skills.
"I know they have great personal conversations as they read through their stories as well," she said. "Any time our students develop positive relationships with people in our community, it is so beneficial to their growth -- academically and socially. When they see their buddy out in the community, they are so proud to wave and say hi. Being positive, loving, and being prepared for fun and interesting conversations are good qualities that our reading buddies have. I feel lucky to be part of this great opportunity to share my students with great volunteers in our community."
Kennedy Elementary first-grade teacher Allison Englund said the program had been there for 10-plus years.
"I've been involved with the program when I started my teaching career in 2013 with the Pierre School District at McKinley Elementary," she said.
The school has 20-25 students participate in the program annually, and Englund enjoys how the program helps with their reading skills. But she also found the positive relationships the students build with their buddies are the most significant part of the program.
"At Kennedy, we meet our buddies in the commons area," Englund said. "The students bring a bag of books where they read for 30 minutes one time a week. It gives them another opportunity to read books at their level and builds their fluency, accuracy and comprehension skills. Also, this program establishes a strong sense of community within our school."
Those two items -- reading and relationships -- also benefit the RSVP volunteers.
"I believe students benefit when someone helps them with the words they are not familiar with and from the positive feedback our volunteers provide as they read their favorite books together," Royer said. "The students choose the book, and often it is one they really enjoy. Students look forward to Reading Buddies. They eagerly await reading buddy day and anxiously look for their reading buddy to arrive. They carefully select their favorite books to read. It is so heartwarming to watch the students and seniors when they connect to spend time together."
The program is not just about the 30 minutes per week spent in the school. Some of the volunteers found they develop lifelong friendships with their reading buddies.
"They'll be at the grocery store, and they'll run into one of their reading buddies, and they remember each other -- always," Royer said. "Personally, I love to see the smiles on our students and volunteers as they gather to meet and read. I recall one student as he was standing in line calling out, 'See you next week.'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.