Bunker earns Services Star award
From left are museum director Dixie Thompson, historical coordinator Wanda Bunker, and gift shop supervisor Kyndra Hosek.

 courtesy photo

The South Dakota Department of Tourism and the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board recently selected Wanda Bunker as a recipient of the Governor’s Great Service Star award. Bunker is recognized for providing outstanding customer service at the Lakota Museum & Cultural Center in Chamberlain.

This award is given to individuals who show outstanding performance in hospitality and customer service, beyond the expectations of their job description. To receive this award an employee is nominated by a supervisor. Dixie Thompson, director of the museum, spoke highly of Bunker and said that she had several supporting comments from visitors that without question qualified Wanda for the nomination.

“Wanda is the key member of our frontline team. In most cases, she is the first person who visitors and donors meet when visiting campus. Many share positive comments about experiencing her pleasant and helpful attitude. She is such a blessing to our organization,” said Thompson.

