Bob Burke won approval by the Pierre City Commission last week to transfer the liquor license from View 34 next to the golf course, to The Crossing, near Pierre Street downtown.
At it's regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10, the commission held a public hearing on Burke's application, but no one spoke and the commission approved the transfer 5-0, as most votes go with the commission.
It’s maybe more momentous a liquor license change than most in Pierre, signaling the certain end of a big establishment.
The sprawling View 34 was opened by Burke and his family — who own most of BankWest — in November 2008 to offer a level of dining maybe not available in Pierre, including the biggest wine cellar in town, for a time. Whether formal dress was required was a question early on; it wasn't.
View 34 was a redesign and expansion of the former Elks Club that was built in the early 1960s as the clubhouse for the golf course next door on the southeast corner of town.
The golf course now is the city-owned Hillsview with its own clubhouse.
At View 34, Pub 34 was installed downstairs in 2009 with lots of beer choices. With large banquet area also downstairs, View 34, offered great vistas of the Missouri River and the golf course, and employed up to 42 people. Burke told the Capital Journal in May 2018 when he announced it was closing.
Managing the sprawling venue was becoming too difficult, especially with the low unemployment in Pierre making it too difficult to staff it, Burke said two years ago.
Other restaurants have closed in Pierre the past four or five years, citing the tight labor market as a main reason. Burke agrees that the nightlife in Pierre also is quieter that it was a few years ago, which contributed to the closing of View 34.
After closing to the public in June 2018, View 34 was used for a few private, catered affairs, but has been inactive for the past year or so, Burke said last week.
But it's for sale, he said.
Meanwhile, it didn’t make sense to not use the liquor license assigned to View 34, so he had it transferred to The Crossing, at 115 E. Pleasant, Burke said.
He’s a partner in it with Jeff Brusseau, whose late mother-in-law owned and operated it for years as The Crossing Casino. Built in the 1990s, The Crossing Casino has had an off-and-on-sale beer and wine license, emphasizing its many choices and stressing South Dakota brews.
The word Casino remains on the building, just a block east of the railroad bridge over Pierre Street. But it’s a misnomer now, Burke and Brusseau say. It’s not a casino atmosphere any more and only a couple video gambling machines are still in place, Burke says.
The Crossing has seating for about 36 and is operated as a good place to go with friends to “sit down and have conversations,” Burke said.
It's not a sports bar.
“Tons of tap choices, cozy atmosphere,” is what a customer posted on The Crossing's Facebook page a year ago.
And that sums up what Burke and Brusseau say they are aiming to offer more of with the new liquor license.
