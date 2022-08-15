Combat veterans in South Dakota are encouraged by new legislation in Congress to expand treatment and benefits for soldiers exposed to toxic burn pits during deployment overseas, but questions remain about the federal government’s ability to provide the needed health care effectively.

Those questions partly explain why Republican senators John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota initially opposed the PACT Act, voting against it twice before public pressure and an agreement to consider GOP amendments swayed their votes to the yes column on Aug. 2.

