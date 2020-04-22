Bush’s Landing Lakeside Use Area north of Pierre is temporarily inaccessible to users, as the access road leading to the area has been closed. Representatives from Sully County, who maintain the roadway, said hill slides have impacted the integrity and compromised the safety of the road. The closure will be in effect until further notice.
